Wigan Warriors full-back Jai Field beats Super League rivals to top award

Field, who is on the three-man shortlist for Betfred Super League's Steve Prescott Man of Steel award, polled 61 per cent of the votes of association members to win the Raymond Fletcher Trophy.

Runner-up with 22 per cent of the votes was Salford Red Devils stand-off Brodie Croft, who is also in the running to be crowned Man of Steel, while other votes were cast for Wigan's Bevan French and Huddersfield Giants’ Tui Lolohea.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Field missed most of the 2021 season through injury but made up for lost time this year, scoring 20 tries and providing 24 assists to help the Warriors to second place in Super League. He also registered the highest recorded speed of any player in Super League, clocking 36.1 km an hour against Hull KR.

Jai Field celebrates a try against St Helens. (Picture: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)

Field was also instrumental in Wigan's Challenge Cup triumph at Tottenham in May.

RLWBA chairman Trevor Hunt said: "It is always difficult for our members to single out players for this award, especially with so many genuine top-quality athletes as contenders.

"But Jai's amazing battle back to fitness only adds to an incredible story of courage, resilience and fortitude that has seen him take Super League by storm with an incredible display not only of speed but superb skills to give him an edge over his challengers.