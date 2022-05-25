The 24-year-old Australian has been making up for lost time after getting off to the worst possible start to his career in England, tearing a hamstring on his Wigan debut in the opening game of the 2021 season.

Field recovered in time to make three further appearances towards the back end of the year and has kicked on this time with a string of impressive displays in the full-back role.

He is the joint leading tryscorer in Super League at the halfway stage and a clear front-runner for the Steve Prescott Man of Steel award.

Jai Field has been one of the stars of the season so far. (Picture: SWPix.com)

Field puts the upturn in his career down to a stroke of good fortune and the support of his coaches, Matt Peet and Lee Briers, who have given him a free rein to showcase the potential he showed in fleeting glimpses in the NRL.

"It's been enjoyable," he said. "The new coaches have come in with a few new philosophies and I think the boys are enjoying it at the moment.

"Matty has really dug deep into the culture and the belief he puts into the group in terms of playing what's in front of us and not playing in fear of making errors.

"He's helped my game massively, him and Briersy, they just let me play what's in front of me. They have belief not just in me but in the group to back ourselves."

Jai Field embraces Matt Peet after the semi-final win over St Helens. (Picture: SWPix.com)

Field arrived in Super League with a reputation for being a crowd pleaser but never got the chance to deliver back home in a stuttering start to his career with St George Illawarra Dragons and Parramatta Eels, for whom he made a combined total of 17 appearances in four seasons.

"I played in and out of first grade in Australia," he said. "I didn't get a full chance to get minutes under my belt.

"I wanted to play full-back but never really got the opportunity, I played in the halves."

Field made his Wigan debut on the wing, with fellow Australian Bevan French handed the number one shirt, but French's decision to miss pre-season training following the sudden death of his mother opened the door for his rival.

Jai Field has thrilled supporters and team-mates alike this season. (Picture: SWPix.com)

"With Bevan staying in Australia a bit longer, Matty gave me the opportunity to have a full pre-season at full-back," said Field.

"It was lucky in a way how it's panned out but he's enjoying being back in the team (on the wing) and competing again.

"Everyone is pushing for spots each week and he's sure to let me know. He's giving me a few nudges in the back at training. It's all good, healthy competition."

Field recently signed a new two-year contract and is hoping that he can help the team to silverware in that time, starting with the Cup final against Huddersfield Giants.