The Warriors were crowned the best club side in the world last Saturday after beating Penrith Panthers in a bruising contest on home soil.

Matt Peet's men celebrated long into the weekend but the Super League schedule has quickly brought the defending champions back to reality.

Fresh from losing 28-0 to the previous World Club Challenge winners St Helens, Huddersfield will be out to spoil Wigan's party.

But Watson has dismissed the suggestion that it is a good time to play the Warriors.

"If you don't think Wigan will be on top of their game, you don't understand how hard they've worked to get where they are," he said.

"We expect the best of Wigan. It was huge for the game what they did on Saturday.

"To back up what Saints did last year (beating Penrith) and do it again here is a real shot in the arm for our sport and probably makes people take us more seriously. It’s outstanding from Matty Peet and he’s a good role model for young British coaches.

It doesn't get any easier for Ian Watson's side. (Photo: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com)

"Despite our result last week, we took a lot of positives. Hopefully the team won't look too different; we want a settled team."

Jake Connor is available in a timely boost for Watson after the full-back sat out the nilling by Saints due to a concussion sustained in the win at Leigh Leopards in round one.

Tui Lolohea and Olly Russell appear most at risk of dropping out of the team but Watson was giving nothing away ahead of the trip to Wigan.

"It's a good problem to have," he said.

Wigan celebrate their World Club Challenge triumph. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

"It's got to be on performance. Once the team start finding their feet, it'll be a case of staying with that and building to improve as we go through the season.

"Early doors, it's finding out what the best spine is for the team and getting the balance right.

"We'll know after the next few games where that is."

Esan Marsters has caught the eye in the opening two rounds as he looks to put a disappointing first season in Super League behind him.

Esan Marsters has enjoyed a strong start to the season. (Photo: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com)

The centre is among the competition leaders for carries, metres and tackle busts in an encouraging start to the new campaign.

"Sometimes players take time to adjust to the game when they come over from Australia," said Watson.

"We had it with Ricky Leutele whose first season was hit and miss. His second year was phenomenal and he's continued in that vein of form.

"Esan is similar. I think he feels more comfortable with himself and his family are more settled as well.

"Hopefully we can get the best out of Esan going forward."

The date with Wigan presents an opportunity for Huddersfield to send a message to the rest of Super League but Peet has warned his side are determined to make a statement of their own.

"We’ve spoken about the challenge of this week and everything that means in terms of coming out of Penrith and into Huddersfield and the threats that Huddersfield bring," he said.

"It’s a challenge we’re excited about and I think we’ll learn a lot from our performance this week – whether we’re capable of going again and maintaining our standards.