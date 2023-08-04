Willie Peters is banking on an enthusiastic and energetic performance after making wholesale changes for Hull KR's trip to Wigan Warriors with the Challenge Cup final in mind.

Dean Hadley will captain an inexperienced side that will feature academy debutants Lennie Ellis, Leo Tennison and Louix Gorman, as well as short-term loan signings Cesar Rouge, Isaac Shaw and Luke Thomas.

There are only four survivors from last week's win over Castleford Tigers – a result that gave Rovers a two-point cushion in the top six – but Peters will not accept a drop in standards.

"Any game you play is important," said the KR boss.

"We're in a really important part of the Super League competition at the moment but we're also challenging for a trophy that we haven't won for many, many years.

"You can play players that aren't 100 per cent right at the moment and then they'll be worse the week after and potentially injure themselves even more.

"We're going to put out a team that will compete hard and work hard for each other.

"It's going to be a challenging game going to play Wigan, especially after what happened two weeks ago.

Willie Peters takes an inexperienced team to Wigan. (Photo: Ed Sykes/SWpix.com)

"There are some guys getting an opportunity and what that will bring is enthusiasm and energy, which is what we need at this part of the season."

While the bulk of Peters' side enjoy a well-earned rest ahead of next week's date with Leigh Leopards, the players on the fringes have one final audition.

Peters views tonight's game at the DW Stadium as a good chance for all the players involved, whether they are making their debuts or eyeing a late Wembley bid.

"It's an opportunity for the young guys and the guys that could potentially play the week after," he added.

Dean Hadley will captain the Robins. (Photo: John Clifton/SWpix.com)

"To play against a team and a club like Wigan, there's no better opportunity. If you go to Wigan on a Friday night and play well, you're in a good position because it's never easy to do.

"I just want the team we put out to be us, to be KR. We know who we are as a team and if you know your identity as a team, you get results.

"It's the 'next man up' mentality. It doesn't matter who is wearing the jersey, there's an expectation there to wear it in a way that we want to.