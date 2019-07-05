Wigan Warriors v Hull KR – Mose Masoe finds his ‘lungs’ to boost Robins’ survival bid

GIVEN the fight they are in, Hull KR fans – if not tonight’s opponents Wigan Warriors – will be pleased to hear Mose Masoe is still not back to his best.

It’s good to find a little bit of form but I’m still not there yet. There’s more to come. I just have to keep doing the right things at training and putting my best foot forward every week.” Mose Masoe

The giant prop missed two months of the season with a broken hand and it is no exaggeration to suggest that is part of the reason they now find themselves embroiled in a testing relegation battle.

Rovers badly missed the marauding Samoa international’s presence up front, particularly his ability to get them on the front foot.

The 30-year-old returned recently and was devastating once more as KR earned a crucial derby victory over Hull FC last week.

It is key they back that up at champions Wigan this evening and Masoe said: “After coming back from my hand, I’ve been slowly returning to match fitness. Hopefully, I’ve found my lungs now. I was struggling a little bit there at one point, so it’s good to find a little bit of form but I’m still not there yet.

“There’s more to come. I just have to keep doing the right things at training and putting my best foot forward every week.”

Having played two years with St Helens, winning the 2014 Grand Final against Wigan, he is relishing tonight’s trip into enemy territory.

Former Sydney Roosters forward Masoe admitted: “I loved it playing Wigan with Saints.

“That was the big rivalry over that side. It was always a physical game against them and there was never any holding back.

“It was a great win against FC but we’ve had to quickly move on and prepare for Wigan.

“It’s a big game for us. They’ve beaten us the last four times over there and got the one-point win at our place a few weeks back.

“It’s always a tough opposition so we have to go there with our ‘A’ game and get these two points as there were a lot of teams on the same points at the wrong end of the table going into this round.”

Meanwhile, Masoe’s game should further improve playing off Matt Parcell, the rapid hooker who debuted against Hull.

He said: “Matty runs off us if we get a quick play-the-ball but, if it’s slow, he will try to get out and get a quick play-the-ball for our runs.

“It was good to have him there; he really made a difference.”