The experienced forward has been sidelined since suffering a rib injury against Hull KR just over a month ago.

Centre Harry Newman and winger David Fusitu’a miss out, however, after being rated as doubtful by Rhinos head coach Rohan Smith during Tuesday's press conference.

Newman is nursing a hamstring injury picked up at Craven Park last month, while Fusitu’a has failed to recover from a calf issue in time.

Harry Newman has been sidelined for the past month. (Picture: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

Winger Ash Handley is still struggling with the foot injury sustained in the final game of the regular season against Castleford Tigers.

Leeds also remain without goalkicking second-rower Rhyse Martin after failing to overturn his suspension at a disciplinary hearing on Tuesday evening.

Young forward Morgan Gannon drops out of the team after suffering a concussion in last week's victory over Catalans Dragons.

Prop Mikolaj Oledzki and half-back Aidan Sezer have both been included in Smith's 21-man squad as they aim to prove their fitness ahead of the trip to the DW Stadium.

Ash Handley is a key man for Leeds Rhinos. (Picture: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)

Oledzki left the field with a shoulder injury during a hard-fought game in Perpignan, while Sezer has a knee complaint.

On Oledzki, Smith said: "He's got an AC joint injury so he's probably touch and go.

"We'll wait and see how things settle in the next couple of days. We're just letting it settle and recover.

"I don't have a gut feeling on it. He's a tough kid and he'll want to play but we'll have to go through the process and assess closer to the time."

Mikolaj Oledzki is aiming to prove his fitness. (Picture: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)

Youngster Jack Sinfield has been drafted into the squad, with Brad Dwyer, Corey Johnson and Muizz Mustapha the other fresh bodies available to Smith.

Wigan are without Liam Farrell (knee) and Cade Cust (elbow) for the semi-final showdown.

Meanwhile, eight-time Grand Final winner Danny McGuire will present the Harry Sunderland Trophy at Old Trafford on Saturday week.

Hull KR assistant coach McGuire – one of five players to have won the award twice – follows former Rhinos half-back partner Rob Burrow, who shared an emotional moment with man of the match Kevin Naiqama after last year’s title decider.

“I feel very privileged,” said McGuire. “The Grand Final is the biggest occasion in the rugby league season and big games need big performances, so I am excited to see who steps up to claim this year’s Harry Sunderland award.”