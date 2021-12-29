Will Pryce made Huddersfield Giants No1 by Ian Watson

Huddersfield Giants' Will Pryce will be the club's No1 in 2022 (Picture: Ed Sykes/SWPix.com)

Rising star Pryce, 18, was one of Super League’s big hits last term after making his debut for Giants in July and dazzling at stand-off.

He quickly forged a reputation as one of the competition’s brightest young stars and backed that up with an impressive display for England Knights against Jamaica in October.

However, head coach Watson has given Pryce – son of Bradford Bulls and Great Britain legend Leon – the No1 jersey for next term, suggesting full-back will be his main slot.

“Yes, so far, that’s looking like the plan,” he said.

“I’ve been training all pre-season at full-back and did most of the last pre-season at full-back.

“I played all of the academy at half-back last season which led to me playing in the halves when pulled into Super League.

“But the training experience I’ve had there at full-back since and repetitions I’ve been getting in have been really good for me.

Huddersfield's coach Ian Watson. (Picture: Allan McKenzie/SWPix.com)

“Watto has shown a lot of interest in me playing full-back.He’s put a lot of faith in that as well. I’m pretty sure that’s what we’ll be doing this year obviously depending on squad selections and players being fit or unfit.”

Previous No1 Ash Golding has been given the No5 jersey – replacing Hull FC-bound Darnell McIntosh – while Pryce also has Olly Ashall-Bott for competition.

But with St Helens scrum-half Theo Fages, Tonga stand-off Tui Lolohea and Brisbane Broncos hooker Danny Levi all being signed for 2022, Huddersfield potentially have a completely new-look spine.

Pryce added: “We’re all competitors and the experience of Theo having just come in on the back of winning more trophies with Saints and both Danny and Tui playing NRL, for the squad in general is great.

Will Pryce scores the Giants first try against Wigan last season (Picture: Bruce Rollinson)