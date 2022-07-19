Will Smith is a man in Black...and White, as he signs for Hull FC

The deal will see the 30-year old head to the UK to join up with the Black and Whites with immediate effect, subject to international clearance.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Indigenous All Stars representative plays in the halves, full back and at hooker, whilst also offers utility value in the outside backs, providing invaluable versatility for the remainder of the campaign.

Hull FC-bound Will Smith of the Eels beats the defence to score the final try during the round 24 NRL match between the Parramatta Eels and the Gold Coast Titans at ANZ Stadium on August 17, 2017 in Sydney, Australia. (Picture: Matt King/Getty Images)

The former Gold Coast Titans man is the latest mid-season recruit to bolster the club’s squad which has been hit hard with injuries and suspensions, following the acquisition of loanee trio Jack Walker, Josh Simm and Ellis Longstaff.

Smith said: “This is a fantastic opportunity for me to get back playing some footy at a high level and to try and help Hull FC get to the semi-finals.

“My priority recently had to be my family, but they understand my desire to get back playing and they have given me their blessing to head to Super League for the next few months.