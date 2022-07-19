Will Smith is a man in Black...and White, as he signs for Hull FC

Hull FC have confirmed the signing of NRL utility player Will Smith until the end of the 2022 Betfred Super League season.

By YP Sport
Tuesday, 19th July 2022, 6:00 pm

The deal will see the 30-year old head to the UK to join up with the Black and Whites with immediate effect, subject to international clearance.

The Indigenous All Stars representative plays in the halves, full back and at hooker, whilst also offers utility value in the outside backs, providing invaluable versatility for the remainder of the campaign.

Hull FC-bound Will Smith of the Eels beats the defence to score the final try during the round 24 NRL match between the Parramatta Eels and the Gold Coast Titans at ANZ Stadium on August 17, 2017 in Sydney, Australia. (Picture: Matt King/Getty Images)

The former Gold Coast Titans man is the latest mid-season recruit to bolster the club’s squad which has been hit hard with injuries and suspensions, following the acquisition of loanee trio Jack Walker, Josh Simm and Ellis Longstaff.

Smith said: “This is a fantastic opportunity for me to get back playing some footy at a high level and to try and help Hull FC get to the semi-finals.

“My priority recently had to be my family, but they understand my desire to get back playing and they have given me their blessing to head to Super League for the next few months.

“I have heard very good things about the club and the people there, I know both Manu and Kane very well, so I’m looking forward to lining up with those guys again and doing my bit for the team. It’s a talented group of players at Hull, they’ve been doing it really tough recently but hopefully I can bring something to the group.”

