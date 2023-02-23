For the pretenders to the Super League crown, backing up a win against one of the top teams can often be the hardest part.

Play-off hopefuls have a habit of lifting their game when St Helens or Wigan Warriors are in town but sustaining that level of performance is a challenge they struggle to master.

Hull KR have recorded notable wins in recent times, yet they remain on the outside looking in after falling short in two semi-finals.

There is fresh optimism at Craven Park on the back of a positive pre-season which saw new boss Willie Peters get to work with a squad reinforced by several strong additions, including Tom Opacic and James Batchelor.

An impressive opening round win over Wigan underlined the potential in Peters' squad but a five-day turnaround to Thursday night’s trip to Salford Red Devils has left no time for backslapping.

"It was pleasing to beat a quality side like Wigan at home in round one," said Peters.

"Whenever you beat teams like St Helens and Wigan it's always pleasing but that job has been done now and we've got to move on to our next task which is Salford.

"They're a very good team, a dangerous team on their day. They play an entertaining style and it's chaotic with offloads and ball movement.

Willie Peters enjoyed a winning start to his Hull KR tenure. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

"They've got some key men in their team but we need to stick to what we believe works for us.

"They had a great season last year and started off with a win (against Leigh Leopards). They're back at home so it's going to be a great challenge for us."

Part of the challenge is arriving at the AJ Bell Stadium without four of the players that contributed to the victory against Wigan.

Winger Ryan Hall was forced off at the interval with a rib problem, while prop Rhys Kennedy sustained a nasty head injury in the second half.

Willie Peters, right, has challenged Hull KR to back up the win over Wigan Warriors. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

Since the game, it has emerged that full-back Lachlan Coote and forward Matty Storton picked up issues that rule them out this week.

Throw in the short turnaround and it is an early test of KR's credentials as a major force in 2023.

"It's a huge challenge because of the adversity that we're facing," said Peters.

"You've got four players out and four players coming in going to Salford's home ground who are hard to beat there and had a good win in round one.

Hull KR celebrate a Shaun Kenny-Dowall try. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

"It's a good opportunity for us to go there and show that we are taking steps in the right direction.

"If we go there and get a win, it'll give the players a lot of belief."

Whereas last week they were backed by sizeable and passionate home support at Craven Park, the Robins must cope with an enthusiastic Salford crowd as well as the hellish M62.

Rovers struggled on their travels last year – claiming only four wins – but Peters will not tolerate a drop in standards away from home in 2023.

"It's very important," he said on his side's away form.

"An area for us from previous years was certain grounds and certain teams where there was a bit of a trend.

Hull KR are out to prove their squad depth this week. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

"I don't buy into bogey teams or bogey grounds. If you prepare consistently well each day and come up with a game plan and everyone believes in it and executes it, it doesn't matter who you play or where you play.

"It's an opportunity for us to go out this week and give ourselves another layer of belief and show that we can win away from home and after a five-day turnaround with some players out."

While much of the focus was on KR's arrivals from overseas, the signing of Batchelor from Wakefield Trinity already has the look of one of the best deals of the off-season.

The hardworking forward has quickly bought into Peters' way of thinking.

"A few lads mentioned after the game that it was the first time that some of them had won the opening game since they'd been at the club," said Batchelor.

"It's all well and good turning over Wigan at home in the first game of the season but we can't fall in love with ourselves.

"We've got to back it up and be able to do it away from home as well."

Perhaps inspired by Hull KR's run to the Super League semi-finals in 2021, Salford matched the feat last season and won admirers along the way.

Batchelor has stressed the importance of preventing the enterprising Red Devils from opening up.

"We know we're in for a tough night and have to go there and be physical," he said.

"If we don't stand up to physically, we'll get dominated and rolled.