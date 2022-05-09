As first reported by Hull Live, Peters has been chosen as the man to replace Tony Smith in the Craven Park hot seat.

Here, The Yorkshire Post profiles the 43-year-old Australian.

What are his coaching credentials?

Willie Peters, centre, during the 2000 Super League Grand Final. (Picture: Getty Images)

Peters has gained invaluable experience in the NRL since his first job as head coach of Wests Tigers' Holden Cup team.

He became an assistant coach with Manly Sea Eagles in 2017 and has held similar roles with South Sydney Rabbitohs and current club Newcastle Knights.

Peters has worked under Trent Barrett, Anthony Seibold, Wayne Bennett and Adam O’Brien, appearing in the play-offs in five consecutive seasons.

Does he have Super League experience?

Willie Peters, right, chats with Wayne Bennett during their time together at South Sydney. (Picture: Getty Images)

Dubbed the next Peter Sterling by South Sydney coach Craig Coleman at the start of his playing career, Peters was snapped up by Gateshead Thunder ahead of the 1999 season.

After helping the north-east club to a sixth-place finish, the half-back joined Wigan Warriors and played in the 2000 Super League Grand Final defeat to St Helens.

Peters returned to Australia at the end of that season and enjoyed spells with St George Illawarra Dragons and first club South Sydney before finishing his career at Widnes Vikings in 2004 at the age of 25.

Does he have a role to play in the coming months?

Willie Peters in action for South Sydney during his playing days. (Picture: Getty Images)

Peters will have a say in recruitment and retention matters with the transfer window now open.

Elliot Minchella and Kane Linnett recently signed new contracts but Peters must make decisions on 14 off-contract players including captain Shaun Kenny-Dowall and influential hooker Matt Parcell.

Peters must also decide which areas of the squad to strengthen, with the speedy appointment giving the club the best chance to land their top targets.

Will he make drastic changes?

Keen to build on the good work done by Smith, it is understood that Peters will only tinker with the playing style.

That should see Rovers stick with the positive, entertaining brand of rugby that has served them well under Smith.

Sweeping changes to the squad are highly unlikely under the new man, who will look to promote from within wherever possible.

Is it a good move by the club?

It is something of a left-field appointment but the club will point to the success St Helens have enjoyed under Justin Holbrook and Kristian Woolf, two coaches who took similar routes to Super League.

Peters is highly regarded and popular with former coaches and players, while his knowledge of Super League and England in general should mean there are no nasty surprises. His trust in young players also makes him a good fit.