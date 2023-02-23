Willie Peters on Hull KR statement win and Jordan Abdull's 'world-class game management'

Hull KR showed the type of team they want to be in 2023 in the way they dug out another win at Salford Red Devils, according to Willie Peters.

After making the perfect start by seeing off Wigan Warriors on home soil, the Robins were challenged to back it up by Peters in the absence of four players that featured in round one.

Rovers were off the pace in the opening quarter but hung in and came alive after the break to score four tries in an impressive 24-10 victory.

"I'm really proud of the players," said Peters.

"I thought that first half, we probably didn’t start or play the way we wanted to. But I thought as the game went on, we started to get in our groove a bit more.

"We said at half-time that we didn’t have the energy we wanted to in the first period but we got that back. We stuck to the game plan extremely well in that second half.

"It shows the fans and the club who we are. We had every excuse this week I suppose with a five-day turnaround and having four players out, to go 'close enough is good enough'.

"But that’s not who we want to be; we want to go out to compete and win every single week."

Willie Peters is two from two in Super League. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

Jordan Abdull's was the gamebreaker for the Robins after bouncing back from a difficult opening 40 minutes to pepper Salford with a full range of kicks.

"I wanted to chop his foot off in that first half," joked Peters.

"I didn't think his kicking game was Jordan Abdull-like. I think Sam Tomkins said he's the best kicker in Super League and there's no doubt he's up there.

"I was really happy with the way he managed that game in the second half – his game management was world class.