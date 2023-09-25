All Sections
Willie Peters provides Hull KR injury update including Dean Hadley latest

Hull KR forward Dean Hadley is still waiting to discover the extent of the calf injury that ruled him out of last week's win over Wakefield Trinity.
By James O'Brien
Published 25th Sep 2023, 15:31 BST

The 31-year-old pulled up during the warm-up at Belle Vue and had to watch the 56-12 rout from the sidelines, a result that secured fourth place in Super League and a home play-off eliminator against Leigh Leopards.

Hadley is a doubt for Friday's clash at Craven Park but Kane Linnett and Rhys Kennedy are on course to return after sitting out the final regular season fixture through injury and illness respectively.

"Dean is the main one," said Peters. "He's got to get a scan so we should find out a little bit more tomorrow.

"Kane is ok and Rhys will be available as well. Dean is probably the main concern.

"It feels better but he could feel it a bit today. We need to work out how much we run him tomorrow. We'll be guided by the scan."

