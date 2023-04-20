Willie Peters urges Hull KR to stay in control and highlight progress at Castleford Tigers

Willie Peters has told high-flying Hull KR that they are in control of their own destiny this season after making it clear that other teams should worry about them.

The Robins are third in Super League at the one-third mark of the campaign thanks in no small part to four straight wins, most recently against four-time defending champions St Helens.

Peters believes Rovers have developed into a team that call the shots.

"We've been able to put four games together now and get the right result," said Peters, who took over at Craven Park in the off-season.

"It's encouraging because I know what's in this group. I know where we can go but we've got a long way to go to get there.

"The pleasing part for me is that when we are Hull KR and stick to what we know and what we're good at, it's effective; when we go away from it, we make it hard for ourselves.

"We're in a position now where we're in control of a lot of what happens. There's no doubt we're going to come up against teams that are too good on the day and get beat but more often than not, we'll be in control of what happens.

"We'll focus on other teams but our main focus is on what we can control and what we do. If you get that right, teams have got to stop what you do instead of being worried about what they do."

Hull KR celebrate Jez Litten's try against St Helens. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

Peters takes his team to Wheldon Road tomorrow night for a date with a Castleford Tigers outfit languishing in 10th place following a miserable start to the year.

On their last visit in May 2022, Rovers endured a nightmare afternoon on their way to a 32-0 defeat.

Peters is viewing the game as another chance to show how far the Robins have come.

"Playing Cas in Cas from my experience 20-odd years ago, it's always a difficult place to play," said the former Wigan Warriors half-back.

Hull KR were well beaten on their last visit to Wheldon Road. (Photo: Will Palmer/SWpix.com)

"There's no doubt Cas play better at home. They know how to play that pitch, a smaller pitch. You need to change your style and have a style to suit that pitch.

"They know what suits them and have always been a difficult team to play at Castleford. That won't change this week.

"It will highlight where we are. It's about taking that next step because in the past there have been excuses around it being a small pitch with small sheds and a hostile crowd.

