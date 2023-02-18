Willie Peters will encourage his Hull KR side to aim high after watching them start the new Betfred Super League season in style with a 27-18 win over Wigan at Craven Park.

Shaun Kenny-Dowall scored a hat-trick in a stirring win for Rovers, whose only negatives were injuries to Ryan Hall and Rhys Kennedy that are set to keep them out of Thursday night’s trip to Salford.

Peters, who replaced Tony Smith as head coach in the close season, is convinced his new club must target silverware after too many years in which mid-table finishes were often seen as a benchmark of success.

“The big thing for our club is the lack of belief that we can really do something, which has really held us back over a few years,” said Peters.

Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com - 18/02/2023 - Rugby League - Betfred Super League Round 1 - Hull KR v Wigan Warriors - Sewell Group Craven Park, Hull, England - Hull KR's Shaun Kenny-Dowall celebrates scoring his second try against Wigan.

“It’s probably why we haven’t won a Super League title and been in Grand Finals. We need to win more games like this so we can start building that belief.

“I’m not going to get carried away. It’s round one and we’ve got another game in five days. I know things can change pretty quickly but and we’ll keep our feet on the ground, but I’m delighted with the result.”

Peters confirmed winger Hall was brought off at half-time with a rib injury, while debutant Kennedy faces a precautionary trip to hospital after being flattened for a lengthy period in the second period.

And he reserved particular praise for 35-year-old Kenny-Dowall, who reverted from centre to fill Hall’s role on the wing in the second period, and went on to grab the crucial final try that ended any hopes of a Wigan recovery.

Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com - 18/02/2023 - Rugby League - Betfred Super League Round 1 - Hull KR v Wigan Warriors - Sewell Group Craven Park, Hull, England - Hull KR coach Willie Peters interviewed after victory over Wigan.

“Shaun was outstanding. He’s been doing it now for quite a few years in the NRL and over here, and he’s our inspirational leader,” added Peters.

“We had some adversity with Ryan going off at half-time and Shaun went on the wing and handled it like a true leader would.”

Wigan head coach Matt Peet said his side were “second best” in all departments and admitted it never looked likely they could rally to snatch what would have been an undeserved victory.

Kenny-Dowall ended that lingering possibility after Wigan had narrowed the deficit to five points, and Peet will focus on demanding improvements from his side ahead of next Friday’s clash with relegation favourites Wakefield at the DW Stadium.

Peet said: “I thought we were second best. Games are won on physicality and energy and I thought they had it covered, which is a shame, but we’ll have to learn quickly this week.

“KR had a good defence, we bounced off too many tackles and the ruck got really quick, and of the back of that some of our defence wasn’t what it needs to be.

“With the ball we probably overplayed our hands at times. We do encourage our lads to express ourselves but sometimes we overdid it.”

Hull KR: Coote, Ryan, Opacic, Kenny-Dowall, Hall, Lewis, Abdull, Sue, Parcell, Kennedy, Batchelor, Linnett, Minchella. Substitutes: Litten, King, Storton, Hadley

Wigan Warriors: Field, French, King, Wardle, Marshall, Cust, Smith, Havard, Powell, Cooper, Pearce-Paul, Farrell, Smithies. Substitutes: Singleton, Byrne, Ellis, O’Neill.

