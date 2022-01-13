Women’s RL: How England coach Craig Richards’ Rugby League World Cup preparations are coming together

England Women's Rugby League head coach Craig Richards. Picture: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

She has been rewarded following some impressive showings for Leeds culminating in a Betfred Women’s Super League Grand Final appearance last season.

Pontefract-born Bennett is one of eight Rhinos players included in head coach Craig Richards’s squad, including off-season signings Emma Lumley and 2018 Woman of Steel Georgia Roche.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hollie Dodd – who made her international debut last term – and Tara Stanley are both also named after leaving Castleford Tigers for York City Knights ahead of the 2022 season.

York City Knights' Hollie Dodd has been called up to the 31-strong National Performance Squad. Picture: Will Palmer/SWpix.com.

The England squad will meet for the first time this year when they train at Weetwood Sports Park in Leeds on Saturday.

“I’m really pleased to have named our first National Performance Squad in a World Cup year,” said Richards.

“The majority of the players included have been in or around the programme for some time now and I feel we have some real quality amongst the squad.

“It’s great to have been able to add Keara Bennett to the squad after she consistently performed for Leeds throughout 2021.

Emma Lumley is one of eight Leeds Rhinos players called into the England Women's RL National Performance Squad. Picture: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

“We had several international debutants last season and there are certainly going to be opportunities for players to break into the side before the World Cup.

“We’ve been building towards this World Cup for a number of years now, but know how crucial our preparations over the next nine months are going to be.”

Treble-winners St Helens have a dozen players named including reigning Woman of Steel Jodie Cunningham and England captain Emily Rudge.