Women's Super League title hopefuls learn semi-final dates as York Valkyrie and Leeds Rhinos eye rematch
The Valkyrie clinched top spot last month and celebrated the achievement with a 60-4 rout of Huddersfield Giants on Sunday to finish the regular season with an unbeaten 10-game record.
York will be out to book a return to the Women's Super League Grand Final when they host fourth-placed Wigan on Saturday, September 23 at 3.30pm.
Lindsay Anfield’s side reached last year's showpiece event, only to be denied a first title by Leeds Rhinos.
The Rhinos will face St Helens in the second semi-final on September 23 at 6pm in a repeat of last month's Challenge Cup final.
Saints, who won the Wembley clash 22-8, will host the game after securing second place on the final day of the regular campaign with a 56-6 demolition of Warrington Wolves.
Leeds had given themselves hope of a home semi-final with a 24-0 victory over Wigan on Saturday but must now win a third title the hard way.
Should York win their semi-final, they would enjoy home advantage in the Grand Final on Sunday, October 8.
Featherstone Rovers will join an expanded Women's Super League Group 1 next year after clinching automatic promotion on Sunday.
Bradford Bulls face Barrow Raiders in the play-offs as they aim to join the eight-team competition in 2024.
Women’s Super League play-offs
Group 1
York Valkyrie (1st) v Wigan Warriors (4th) – LNER Community Stadium, Saturday, September 23, 3.30pm kick-off (live on Sky Sports)
St Helens (2nd) v Leeds Rhinos (3rd) – Totally Wicked Stadium, Saturday, September 23, 6pm kick-off (live on Sky Sports)
Group 2
Barrow Raiders v Bradford Bulls
Leigh Leopards v Salford Red Devils
(weekend of September 23-24 – dates and venues tbc)
Sunday, October 8: Women’s Super League Grand Final (3pm) and Promotion Play-Off Final (12pm) – live on Sky Sports (venue tbc)