Women's Super League title hopefuls learn semi-final dates as York Valkyrie and Leeds Rhinos eye rematch

York Valkyrie's reward for retaining the League Leaders' Shield is a home play-off semi-final against Wigan Warriors.

The Valkyrie clinched top spot last month and celebrated the achievement with a 60-4 rout of Huddersfield Giants on Sunday to finish the regular season with an unbeaten 10-game record.

York will be out to book a return to the Women's Super League Grand Final when they host fourth-placed Wigan on Saturday, September 23 at 3.30pm.

Lindsay Anfield’s side reached last year's showpiece event, only to be denied a first title by Leeds Rhinos.

The Rhinos will face St Helens in the second semi-final on September 23 at 6pm in a repeat of last month's Challenge Cup final.

Saints, who won the Wembley clash 22-8, will host the game after securing second place on the final day of the regular campaign with a 56-6 demolition of Warrington Wolves.

Leeds had given themselves hope of a home semi-final with a 24-0 victory over Wigan on Saturday but must now win a third title the hard way.

Should York win their semi-final, they would enjoy home advantage in the Grand Final on Sunday, October 8.

York Valkyrie celebrate their League Leaders' Shield success. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

Featherstone Rovers will join an expanded Women's Super League Group 1 next year after clinching automatic promotion on Sunday.

Bradford Bulls face Barrow Raiders in the play-offs as they aim to join the eight-team competition in 2024.

Women’s Super League play-offs

Group 1

Leeds Rhinos and St Helens met in the Women's Challenge Cup final last month. (Photo: Will Palmer/SWpix.com)

York Valkyrie (1st) v Wigan Warriors (4th) – LNER Community Stadium, Saturday, September 23, 3.30pm kick-off (live on Sky Sports)

St Helens (2nd) v Leeds Rhinos (3rd) – Totally Wicked Stadium, Saturday, September 23, 6pm kick-off (live on Sky Sports)

Group 2

Barrow Raiders v Bradford Bulls

Leigh Leopards v Salford Red Devils

(weekend of September 23-24 – dates and venues tbc)