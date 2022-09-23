The loose forward was surprisingly dropped for the Wembley clash with Salford Red Devils after playing in the semi-final just two weeks earlier and the games in between.

Smith was left heartbroken by his omission, admitting in a previous interview that he broke down crying in the aftermath of Leeds' 17-16 win.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

That feeling stayed with the 23-year-old and acted as fuel on the Rhinos' run to Saturday's Super League Grand Final.

"That's always in the back of my mind," he told The Yorkshire Post.

"To miss out on a final, I wouldn't wish it on my worst enemy. You've been part of the team the whole year and then don't get to play when it actually matters.

"For the lads who miss out on the night, it's not a great feeling. It put some fire in my belly to go there and win on Saturday."

Smith has no such worries ahead of the 2022 Old Trafford showpiece after becoming an integral member of the squad.

Cameron Smith will play in a first Grand Final this weekend. (Picture: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

When captain Kruise Leeming was named on the bench for last week's semi-final against Wigan Warriors and the Rhinos needed somebody to lead the team out, Smith was the man they turned to on his 100th appearance for the club.

The forward led from the front throughout, taking a team-high 19 carries to go with 40 tackles, bettered only by Jarrod O'Connor.

"When it was time for the toss, they told me to go and do it," he said.

"It wasn't a formal thing but it was a huge honour to lead the lads out in such an important game and having my best pal Mikolaj (Oledzki) behind me was a pretty crazy feeling.

Cameron Smith, front row four in from the left, had mixed emotions at Wembley in 2020. (Picture: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

"It's really cool that the lads put their trust in me to do it on such a big occasion. To do it on my 100th game for the club as well, it was a proud day for me and my family.

"I've been aspiring to be in this position my whole life so to play 100 games for this special club is pretty crazy really."

After proving to be something of a lucky charm at the DW Stadium, Smith may get the chance to captain the side from the start again on the biggest stage of all.

Much will depend on the fitness of vice-captain Ash Handley, who is rated a 50/50 chance as he aims to fully recover from a broken foot.

Cameron Smith celebrates the semi-final win over Wigan Warriors. (Picture: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

Whether he is at the front or somewhere near the back on the walk out, Smith will savour every moment after helping to transform Leeds from relegation candidates to Grand Finalists.

"I don't know if I'd be able to put it into words if that was the case but regardless of that, it's a very special occasion to play at Old Trafford," he said.

"It's been a hell of a journey this year. We've done it so tough. At one point in the year, we were 11th in the league and I don't think anyone would have predicted we'd be here right now.

"To just play there is an achievement in itself. It's so prestigious. The Challenge Cup is a very special trophy but the Grand Final is the pinnacle of the English game.

"I'm excited about being around the lads and enjoying this week together. You don't know when the next one will be if you ever get a next one."

The Rhinos have enjoyed some special nights against St Helens under the lights at Old Trafford but Rohan Smith's side must end a wretched record if they are to join the great sides of the past in the history books.

Cameron Smith, far left, after Leeds Rhinos' Grand Final win over Castleford Tigers. (Picture: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)

Saints have won the previous 11 meetings between the clubs, last suffering defeat in March 2018.

After famously winning the title from fifth in 2011 and 2012, Cameron Smith believes Leeds can defy the odds once again.

"I've been involved in some pretty harsh games against them so it'd be pretty special to beat them on Saturday," he said.

"I think we're capable of doing something special. We've been playing play-off footy since the Huddersfield game."

When Leeds last visited the Theatre of Dreams in 2017, Smith was a fresh-faced 18-year-old with only three senior appearances to his name.

Smith and fellow academy graduate Oledzki were on the outside looking in as Brian McDermott's team prepared for the Grand Final date with Castleford Tigers, a game they won comfortably thanks to an inspired performance by Danny McGuire.

With both players firmly established as cornerstones of the pack, they have been front and centre this week as they chase that special Old Trafford feeling.

"Me and Mikolaj weren't allowed around the squad even though we'd played a part in the year," said Smith.

"We had no involvement in the build-up but we managed to sneak in the dressing room after when they got the trophy and have still got that picture.