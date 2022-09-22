TOP MARKS: York City Knights' Tara Jane Stanley in action with Leeds Rhinos' Courtney Winfield-Hill. Picture by John Clifton/SWpix.com

The 29-year-old emerged as the fourth winner of the award – and from a fourth different club – from a voting process involving a panel of media experts and the England Performance Unit to determine the best player in the Betfred Women’s Super League.

Stanley, who is originally from Widnes, excelled as the City Knights clinched their first major trophy in the women’s game, securing the League Leaders Shield, as well as reaching the Grand Final in which they lost to Leeds.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“I’m stunned and humbled to have won the award,” said Stanley, who heard the news in Lanzarote where she is attending her mother’s wedding.

“When you look at the quality of the players in contention, just to be on that shortlist was a big honour.”

Also on the shortlist were Georgia Roche of Leeds, and the St Helens duo Amy Hardcastle and Jodie Cunningham.