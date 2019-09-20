York City Knights sign veteran forward Danny Washbrook from Hull FC

Hull FC's veteran forward Danny Washbrook has signed for Championship side York City Knights.

The 33-year-old, who has made 337 Super League appearances, debuted for Hull in 2005 and had two spells at KCOM Stadium either side of a stint with Wakefield Trinity.

Washbrook said: “I'm looking forward to the challenge of helping the club keep progressing the way they have under James [Ford's] leadership.

“Having spoken to a number of players, current and past, they spoke highly about all aspects of the club and that excited me.”

Ford, York's coach, said: “I’m very pleased to bring a player with such professionalism to the club.

"Danny has a wealth of experience that will help improve our culture further and directly impact on the younger players in the squad.

"He’s a very intelligent rugby player who will benefit all aspects of our performance. I’m looking forward to working with Danny.”