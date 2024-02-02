York Knights bolster Andrew Henderson's squad with loan signing of Hull FC back-rower

The York native made two Super League appearances for the Black and Whites in 2022 but struggled with shoulder issues last year.

After featuring in Hull's pre-season friendlies against Bradford Bulls and Doncaster, Severs is ready to push on with his hometown club.

"It’s really exciting to be able to come to join York, given that this is where I’m from," said the 20-year-old.

“I’m looking forward to getting some first-team game time here and I’m really looking forward to getting stuck in.

“After my injuries last year, I wanted to go out on loan to get some game time and York was the perfect move given my connections to the area and the club.

“I’ve watched the Knights ever since I was a kid and it’s been great to see the club progress from League 1 to now be battling at the top of the Championship.

"It’s a really exciting time to be joining the club after last season’s finish in the play-offs and I’m really excited about what we can achieve this year.”

Charlie Severs heads out in search of regular game time. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

Severs links up with the Knights ahead of Sunday's 1895 Cup clash with Wakefield Trinity at the LNER Community Stadium.

Henderson views the signing as the perfect arrangement for both parties.

"I’m really pleased that we’ve been able to bring Charlie to York," said the Knights boss.

"As we’ve made clear in the past, if there are York-based players that have the talent and the right attitude, then we’re willing to give them an opportunity.

The youngster is excited about his opportunity at York. (Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)

“Charlie ticks all of those boxes and he is a player with a lot of potential. Predominantly he plays in the back row and even at this early stage of his career, he has a lot of strong attributes to his game.