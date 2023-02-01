York Knights land former Hull FC and Huddersfield Giants hooker on eve of Championship season

York Knights have bolstered Andrew Henderson's squad with the addition of former Huddersfield Giants hooker James Cunningham.

The 28-year-old has signed a two-year contract with the Knights following a successful trial.

Cunningham, who began his career at Hull FC, spent the 2022 campaign with Toulouse Olympique after leaving Huddersfield.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The move to York sees Cunningham reunited with Henderson, his coach at London Broncos for three years.

"We’re really happy to have James on board," said Henderson.

"I've had the pleasure of working with James previously and knowing him as a person, I thought he’d be a good fit for the group.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“From a playing point of view, he’s a Super League standard player, having mainly plied his trade in Super League at some very good clubs, working under some very good coaches.

“At 28 years old, he’s still in the prime of his career, so I think he’ll add real value.

James Cunningham has found a new club. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

“James can showcase himself over the next two years with us and if and when we make the jump to full-time in the future, he could be part of that part as well."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cunningham underlined his versatility during his time with Toulouse, which was part of the appeal to Henderson.

“James can play a number of positions," said Henderson. "He’s equally at home at hooker, loose forward, half-back, centre or back row.

“With our current squad, that could prove valuable for us this season.”

James Cunningham spent last season with Toulouse Olympique. (Photo: Manuel Blondeau/SWpix.com)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cunningham is in contention to make his York debut in Sunday's Championship opener against Widnes Vikings at the LNER Community Stadium.

He is ready to help push the Knights on to the next level after jumping at the chance to link back up with Henderson.

“I’ve got a pretty good relationship with Hendo from our time at London," said Cunningham.

“When I saw that Hendo made the move to York, I asked him what the player availability was and if he’d want to sign me again, because I really enjoyed playing under him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Hendo is really transparent as a head coach. He tells you what he wants and he’ll tell you if you’re doing something wrong and that’s all you can ask as a player.

“I came down on a two-week trial and enjoyed it and Hendo asked me to stay and be part of his vision of earning promotion to Super League.