York Knights land Leeds Rhinos youngster on loan to bolster Andrew Henderson's squad

York Knights have bolstered Andrew Henderson's squad with the signing of Leeds Rhinos forward Oli Field on an initial one-month loan.

By James O'Brien
Published 31st Mar 2023, 10:32 BST
Updated 31st Mar 2023, 10:37 BST

Field has yet to make his Super League debut but has gained experience in the lower leagues with Batley Bulldogs, Oldham and Cornwall.

The 20-year-old – son of former Leeds forward Jamie Field – goes straight into York's squad for Sunday's Challenge Cup tie against Sheffield Eagles.

“Oli is a local lad and we want to try and create pathways and opportunities for local players, if they show the right attributes and the potential talent," said Henderson.

“Oli can play in the middle and on the edge, which appealed to me. It’s a good opportunity for him and where he’s at in his career, having come through the Rhinos system.

“Having an initial one-month loan agreement allows us to have a look at him and see where we think he’s at and if he’ll add value to us going forward.

“If that’s the case, we can look to extend, if Leeds are happy to do that. In the future, there could be a pathway for him here at York.

“We’re very much looking forward to bringing him in.”

Oli Field has linked up with York Knights in the Championship. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)
Field, who was given a first-team squad number for 2023 by Rhinos head coach Rohan Smith, follows in the footsteps of Levi Edwards after the young centre left Headingley for York on a permanent deal last month.

“I’m really excited to be joining the Knights," said Field.

"I think I’m at a point in my career where I feel as if I’m ready for the challenge of Championship rugby league.

“I want to be playing regular rugby at a really good standard and testing myself week after week, so I’m delighted to have been given the opportunity to join York.

“I’m really looking forward to getting going and getting stuck in with the boys.

“There’s a great set-up here at York and I’ve followed the club and their results given that it’s one of my local teams.

“Hendo’s a great coach so I’m really looking forward to working underneath him. The facilities are great here too so I don’t think there are many better clubs to be at.”

