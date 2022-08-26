Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Two-time Challenge Cup winner Ricky Bibey, 40, was found by police in the early hours of July 16 at the Hotel Continentale in Florence. He had travelled to Italy on July 15 with a 43-year-old woman who was thought to be his partner, Rochdale Coroners Court was told on August 24.

The woman was found alongside him with serious injuries and was taken to Careggi hospital to be treated, it was heard. The court was told a post-mortem had not yet provided a medical cause of death, while the results of the post-mortem carried out in Italy have not yet been received.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But police coroner's officer Bernadette Hatton said how Italian police were called to the hotel where they found Bibey 'lying on the ground unresponsive'. The court heard Italian authorities notified Bibey's father that he'd suffered 'respiratory arrest' which was 'possibly drug-related'.

Ricky Bibey. (Pic: Wakefield Trinity)

Greater Manchester Police are investigating the incident, the inquest heard. Assistant coroner Matthew Cox adjourned the inquest and a full inquest into Bibey's death will be held at a later date.

Bibey, a former prop, won Rugby League's Challenge Cup twice in his career first with Wigan Warriors in 2002 and then with arch rivals St Helens in 2004. His career also saw him represent Wakefield Trinity in Super League, the sport's top flight, and took in three stints at Leigh Centurions.

At the time of his death, he was living in Oldham and was self-employed, running a window cleaning business.

Following his death, team mate an current Leigh Centurions player welfare manager Ste Maden said: “Ricky was a typical no-nonsense prop forward. He was a fantastic player to play alongside and a great lad as well, the life and soul of the party. Ricky feared no-one on a rugby pitch and always did the hard yards when you needed them and never shirked a challenge.

"That’s what made him such a popular player with his team-mates because he had everyone’s back, and he left it all on the pitch. He was a talented player, too, with a lot of football in him."