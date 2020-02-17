Yorkshire’s Super League Team of the Week – Leeds Rhinos lead way in latest star-studded line-up

With a big win for Leeds Rhinos against Hull KR it is perhaps no surprise they have five players in this week’s Team of the Week.

Full-back: Jack Walker (Leeds Rhinos) – Darnell McIntosh went well for Huddersfield but Walker fizzed around all night for Leeds, scoring one try, assisting for another and popping up to use his pace to hurt Hull KR wherever possible.

YOU'RE IN: Wakefield Trinity's Joe Westerman. Picture: Tony Johnson

Winger: Luke Briscoe (Leeds Rhinos) – Given a surprise chance and took it with both hands against Hull KR, proving a real hit for Leeds, setting up Harry Newman’s brace, making three clean breaks and carrying strongly for a team best 189m.

Centre: Harry Newman (Leeds Rhinos) – Switched from wing into his favoured centre role and hard to see him moving back now after the teenager’s silky display against Hull KR, scoring two tries and running some wonderful lines.

Centre: Carlos Tuimavave (Hull FC) – Even in a beaten side, Tuimavave continued his excellent start to the season for Hull, scoring two tries - including one brilliant long-range solo effort - against St Helens. His team high of 148m included eight tackle busts and he also weighed in with 20 tackles for good measure.

Winger: Derrell Olpherts (Castleford Tigers) – Continued his bright start to life at Castleford with another try in the defeat in Perpignan and made almost 100m with an average gain of 14m with each carry.

ON THE LIST: Hull FC's Carlos Tuimavave Picture: Richard Sellers/PA

Stand-off: Aidan Sezer (Huddersfield Giants) – Huddersfield’s ‘marquee’ man came up with another masterclass against Salford Red Devils, kicking the winning goal but mainly gets this for his stunning pass to set up Louis Senior.

Scrum-half: Luke Gale (Leeds Rhinos) – After all his injury woe, how pleasing to see the former Man of Steel buzzing around with such energy and looking so slick in Leeds’ attacking shape against Hull KR; his short kicking game was crucial, too.

Prop: Ava Seumanufagai (Leeds Rhinos) – The big Australian prop was too hot to handle for Hull KR as he made the early inroads that left them so battered and jaded. Every time the 28-year-old got the ball he seemed to punch holes.

Hooker: Adam O’Brien (Huddersfield Giants) – As industrious as ever in the middle, getting through tonnes of work, scoring a try and steering Giants around in win at Salford; game gone to another level with Aidan Sezer around him.

LEADING MAN: Leeds Rhinos' Luke Gale.' Picture: Bruce Rollinson

Prop: Scott Taylor (Hull FC) – Although his side lost, the former Wigan front-row excelled in his opening 30 minute stint, really driving into the heart of St Helens and finishing with 31 tackles as their opponents eventually get on top.

Second-row: Matty Ashurst (Wakefield Trinity) – Team-mate Jay Pitts claimed man-of-the-match but Ashurst topped the tackle count with 40 and

Second-row: Aaron Murphy (Huddersfield Giants) – A tackling machine as he racked up 45 hits, just the sort of defensive effort Huddersfield needed to dig out a win in gritty style at Salford Red Devils.

Loose forward: Joe Westerman (Wakefield Trinity) – Two-try Cameron Smith was excellent for Leeds and 38-year-old Gareth Ellis made 37 tackles for Hull but Westerman provided some glue for Wakefield in their impressive win over Warrington and he really is settling in well after joining from FC.