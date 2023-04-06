Willie Peters has done his best to take the emotion out of derby week but accepts that will change once Hull KR arrive at the MKM Stadium.

The Good Friday clash with Hull FC is Peters' first taste of a rivalry that divides households and can even define seasons.

The Australian, who experienced the Wigan-St Helens derby as a player, has stressed the importance of sticking to what has served his team well this year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Naturally there's been a buzz around training but you need to control your emotions because there's no doubt that when there are 20-odd thousand people screaming, your emotions can get out of control," Peters told The Yorkshire Post.

"You need to handle that. It's not a normal game for the city but it's a normal game for us, and FC as well I'm sure, because preparation is key to your performance.

"It's just been a normal week. We've just gone about our business the way we normally do – our process is exactly the same.

"There's no doubt once you get to the ground it'll all set in that it's a derby with the atmosphere and all that type of thing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It's a special occasion for the city. Looking back at the history of it, it doesn't disappoint. They're good, tough, physical games and Friday will be no different.

Willie Peters is ready for his first taste of the Hull derby. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

"We're looking forward to hopefully putting on a good spectacle for the fans and giving them a performance to enjoy."

Whereas Rovers are on the up after four wins in the opening seven games, Hull have lost five in a row to leave Tony Smith's men near the bottom of Super League.

Peters expects the Black and Whites to rise to the occasion but believes the outcome will be determined by how his side perform.

"We'll be playing a different team this week," he said.

Shaun Kenny-Dowall, right, will lead Hull KR on his return from suspension. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"They're in a position now where they need to get that next win. We've just got to make sure it's not against us.

"There's no doubt we know where we want to expose them but it's about us and building an identity we want to be known as – a team that works hard for each other and competes hard.

"If we do that consistently, it doesn't matter who we play."

Peters has faced a selection headache this week after welcoming back captain Shaun Kenny-Dowall from his four-match ban, while fellow centre Tom Opacic is aiming to shake off a groin issue.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With the Robins close to full strength, Peters is set to favour versatility.

"They're good headaches to have," he said.

"Unfortunately some players are going to miss out who potentially should be in the team.

"We're going to look at a bench where certain players can play a number of positions which means players will miss out that can only play one position.