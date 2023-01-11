Young Hull KR half-back follows Mikey Lewis' lead by linking up with Newcastle Thunder

Hull KR youngster Jack Potter has joined Championship club Newcastle Thunder on an initial one-month loan.

The teenage half-back signed a professional contract at the end of last year and is part of Willie Peters' first-team squad for 2023 after gaining invaluable experience during the recent warm-weather camp in Tenerife.

Potter will hope to follow in the footsteps of Rovers team-mate Mikey Lewis, whose successful loan spell at Newcastle paved the way for his Super League breakthrough.

The Thunder are not due to play any competitive fixtures during Potter's initial loan stay but face Keighley Cougars in a friendly this Saturday before taking on Doncaster next week.

Potter will be out to impress alongside fellow Rovers academy graduates Dan Okoro and Connor Moore, both of whom are set to spend the 2023 campaign in the north east.

Newcastle head coach Chris Thorman said: “From what I’ve seen and who I’ve spoken to, Jack is held in pretty high regard.

"He went on Hull KR’s pre-season camp to Tenerife and I think that shows where he stands in their group.

“From our point of view, he’s playing in a position we’re looking to strengthen and improve our strength in depth.

Jack Potter has the opportunity to play first-team rugby at Newcastle Thunder. (Photo: Hull KR)

“It’s a great opportunity for us to have a look at him and have him experience our environment.

