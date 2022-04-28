Zak Hardaker stood down by Leeds Rhinos after being rushed to hospital

The 30-year-old was in line to make his second debut for the Rhinos after rejoining the club at the start of this week.

Hardaker trained with his new team-mates on Tuesday morning but was rushed to hospital later that day.

"On Tuesday afternoon, 26th April, Leeds Rhinos player Zak Hardaker suffered a suspected seizure whilst walking with his young son," a club statement read.

Zak Hardaker during his first training session back at Leeds Rhinos. (Picture: SWPix.com)

"Thankfully, due to the quick actions of a paramedic who lived on the street where he had collapsed, Hardaker was taken to Pinderfields Hospital where he had various investigations before being safely discharged home.

"Subsequently, he will not play for the Rhinos this Friday against Hull KR at Headingley."

The signing of Hardaker bolstered a squad stretched to breaking point by injury and suspension.

But Leeds chief executive Gary Hetherington insisted the club's only concern is Hardaker's health.

Zak Hardaker is set to face Hull KR on Friday night. (Picture: SWPix.com)

"We will provide to him and his family with whatever support is required," he said.

"The Rhinos medical staff are overseeing things and will be arranging a series of medical tests which will then give a clearer prognosis for his recovery."

Hardaker scored 67 tries in 155 appearances in his first spell at Leeds between 2011 and 2016, during which time he won three Super League titles and the Man of Steel award.

He remains hopeful of making his second debut for the Rhinos in the near future.

Zak Hardaker during his first spell with the Rhinos. (Picture: SWPix.com)

"Firstly, I would like to say a huge thank you to the paramedic who came to my aid and administered first aid before the ambulance arrived, it does not bear to think about what might have been the outcome without her quick thinking," said Hardaker.