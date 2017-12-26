Curtis Wilson shifts Doncaster Knights focus to next derby

HAVING helped down one former club, Doncaster Knights’ Curtis Wilson is looking to swiftly do the same to another on Friday.

The in-form winger scored with the last play of the game to complete a 36-19 win at Rotherham Titans on Saturday.

Wilson – who claimed 24 tries in 55 games for Rotherham – now hopes to cross again when Doncaster host Yorkshire Carnegie next.

He made his professional debut with Carnegie back in 2011/12 but is now thriving for Clive Griffiths’ side after almost quitting professional rugby in the summer.

“Griff’ said to me at half-time I’d go get the last try here (at Titans),” revealed Wilson.

“I said ‘OK, hopefully’ and then just before the end I did manage to pick it up. I don’t know if he reads the future but I’m happy that I got it.

I was with Sheffield Tigers at the start of the season and nearly packed in playing full-time to start working. But Doncaster came calling. I realised I’m still only 25 and there was no point giving up. Curtis Wilson

“I’m just looking forward to cracking on now with Donny and hopefully I’ll be here next season. We’ll see.

“There is some talk but as of yet there’s still been no contract handed out. But I’ve said to him where my mind’s at and he understands me.

“It is going well here. I was with Sheffield Tigers at the start of the season and nearly packed in playing full-time to start working. But Doncaster came calling. I realised I’m still only 25 and there was no point giving up. I’m glad I didn’t. Now on to Carnegie come Friday.”