Doncaster Knights captain Michael Hills promises positive response

DONCASTER KNIGHTS’ captain Michael Hills has promised his side will rediscover their pride in time for today’s derby with Yorkshire Carnegie.

The South Yorkshire club have had a fortnight to get themselves right after a bitterly disappointing home loss to Nottingham saw them exit the Championship Cup.

Doncaster's 'Michael Hills

It was a fourth successive loss ahead of their return to league action for the first time in six weeks this afternoon.

“As players we felt we let ourselves down,” admitted openside Hills. “We had a good chat amongst ourselves as players and spoke about it.

“We said we need to improve, get back on it and get that pride back. You can never question the effort of the Doncaster team.

“We work hard right until the end and we had chances right until the end to win those games in recent weeks.

“The desire is there, but it’s just some of those decisions on the pitch. That’s what we’ve been working on ready to come into this game firing against Leeds (Carnegie).”

Carnegie have captain Richard Mayhew fit again while Barnsley-born lock Matt Smith makes his 100th league appearance for the club.

Doncaster make three changes with Ollie Stedman, Kurt Morath and Elliott Creed all coming into the side.

Ex-Northampton Saints fly-half Sam Olver, 24, is on the bench having joined Doncaster from Ealing Trailfinders on loan until the end of the season.