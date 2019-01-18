Doncaster Knights’ Owen wary of underdogs Hartpury

DONCASTER KNIGHTS centre Will Owen is paying little attention to the Championship table.

They head to bottom-placed Hartpury today looking to earn back-to-back victories after a much-needed win over Coventry last time out.

The Gloucestershire side have won just one league game all season and are now favourites for the drop given Yorkshire Carnegie’s recent improvement.

They have lost their last six league matches but former Rotherham Titans captain Owen said: “They were underdogs last season when we played them and they turned us over once.

“When they played us earlier this season, too, it was a tough fixture so by no means are we resting on our laurels.

“Hartpury like to move the ball around so it will be a test for our big forwards in particular.

“They have a good blend of youth and experience and they are always quite an exciting team so we have to be on our game.”

Doncaster ended a five-game losing run with that success at promoted Coventry to alleviate their own fears of becoming embattled in the relegation zone.

They are up to ninth and there is still more work to be done but with a home fixture against Richmond – also below them in the table – next Saturday, they can take charge of their own destiny.

Owen admitted: “It was fantastic to get that win as it was an important one for us.

“It was only the second time Coventry had been beaten at home this season, too, and it was crucial we won to set us up for these next couple of weeks.

“Now we have to build on that.”

Doncaster have more injury problems, however, with captain Michael Hills (groin) and full-back Steve McColl (ankle) failing to recover from the problems that saw them depart last week’s game early.

They are still missing Morgan Eames, Dave Nelson, Tom Hicks, Curtis Wilson and Paul Jarvis, too.

Nevertheless, director of rugby Clive Griffiths has others returning to the side. Cameron Cowell comes in at No 15.

Also, Tom Calladine, who after a lengthy injury of his own returned off the bench at Coventry, is a like-for-like replacement for Hills.