Doncaster to host Six Nations women’s game

DONCASTER KNIGHTS executive chairman Tony de Mulder said the club were “honoured” after they were awarded a second England Women’s fixture.

They host the Red Roses for the first time when Canada visit Castle Park on Sunday, November 18.

Doncaster Knights' Castle Park Picture: Marie Caley

However, it has also been announced Simon Middleton’s side will return to the South Yorkshire venue for a Six Nations game against champions France on Sunday, February 10 (12.45pm)

De Mulder said: “I am delighted a Women’s Six Nations fixture will be played here at Castle Park.

“It is a great honour to be hosting the Red Roses fixture against Canada later this month and now this Six Nations fixture as well.

“These are great events, not just for the club, but for the town and area.

“This is another endorsement of the great facilities we have here and will help continue our promotion of women’s rugby at the club.”

All five of the Red Roses Tests will be broadcast live on Sky Sports in the first fixtures for the side since turning fully professional on January 1.

The schedule replicates that of the senior men and Under-20s, with the Red Roses starting their campaign in Dublin where they take on Ireland at Donnybrook on Friday, February 1 (5pm) before that return to Castle Park.

They head to Cardiff Arms Park to face Wales on Sunday, February 24 (12.30pm) before travelling to Exeter for the first time to host Italy at Sandy Park on Saturday, March 9 (12.05pm).

England round off their campaign against Scotland at Twickenham on March 16 once the men’s game has been completed.

Middleton added: “It’s great to be getting back out on the road and returning to Yorkshire as well as a first game in the South West of England.”