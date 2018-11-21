England's World Cup glory in pictures

England's World Cup glory 15 years on - In Pictures

Fifteen years ago today, England's rugby team were on top of the world when they beat Australia in Sydney to lift the Rugby World Cup.

Jonny Wilkinson kicked a dramatic drop goal in extra time to clinch a 20-17 victory for Sir Clive Woodward's side.

England's Jonny Wilkinson (centre right) is congratulated by team-mate Mike Catt, on scoring the winning drop goal against Australia in the Rugby World Cup Final at the Telstra Stadium, Sydney.
England's Jonny Wilkinson (centre right) is congratulated by team-mate Mike Catt, on scoring the winning drop goal against Australia in the Rugby World Cup Final at the Telstra Stadium, Sydney.
David Davies/PA
pa
Buy a Photo
A moment in time: Jonny Wilkinson kicks the drop goal that wins the 2003 World Cup final for England.
A moment in time: Jonny Wilkinson kicks the drop goal that wins the 2003 World Cup final for England.
Rick Rycroft/AP
other
Buy a Photo
Going over: Jason Robinson scores for England against Australia during the Rugby World Cup Final at the Telstra Stadium, Sydney, Australia
Going over: Jason Robinson scores for England against Australia during the Rugby World Cup Final at the Telstra Stadium, Sydney, Australia
David Davies/PA
pa
Buy a Photo
Scoring glory: Yorkshire-born Jason Robinson roars in triumph as he crosses the tryline to score what would be England's only, yet crucial, try of the 2003 World Cup final.
Scoring glory: Yorkshire-born Jason Robinson roars in triumph as he crosses the tryline to score what would be England's only, yet crucial, try of the 2003 World Cup final.
Adam Butler/AP
other
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 3