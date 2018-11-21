England's World Cup glory 15 years on - In Pictures Fifteen years ago today, England's rugby team were on top of the world when they beat Australia in Sydney to lift the Rugby World Cup. Jonny Wilkinson kicked a dramatic drop goal in extra time to clinch a 20-17 victory for Sir Clive Woodward's side. England's Jonny Wilkinson (centre right) is congratulated by team-mate Mike Catt, on scoring the winning drop goal against Australia in the Rugby World Cup Final at the Telstra Stadium, Sydney. David Davies/PA pa Buy a Photo A moment in time: Jonny Wilkinson kicks the drop goal that wins the 2003 World Cup final for England. Rick Rycroft/AP other Buy a Photo Going over: Jason Robinson scores for England against Australia during the Rugby World Cup Final at the Telstra Stadium, Sydney, Australia David Davies/PA pa Buy a Photo Scoring glory: Yorkshire-born Jason Robinson roars in triumph as he crosses the tryline to score what would be England's only, yet crucial, try of the 2003 World Cup final. Adam Butler/AP other Buy a Photo View more Page 1 of 3