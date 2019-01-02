Ex-Yorkshire Carnegie hooker Mike Mayhew eyes long-term deal at Doncaster Knights

FORMER Yorkshire Carnegie hooker Mike Mayhew is hoping to secure a longer-term deal with Doncaster Knights.

The experienced Kiwi returned to the UK to sign short term for the South Yorkshire club at the end of November.

Mike Mayhew.

Unfortunately, he suffered an injury on his debut against Carnegie in the Championship Cup loss but returned for the league game between the sides on Saturday.

Mayhew, 31, came off the bench in the 30-22 defeat and hopes to gain more game-time when Doncaster – on a five-match losing run – are next in action at Coventry on January 12.

When it comes to his future, the ex-Newcastle Falcons player admitted: “If there’s a good option, I’m definitely keen to stay.

“I signed until the end of this season and we’ll see what happens from there.

Yorkshire Carnegie's Richard Mayhew.

“I just want to get some games under my belt.

“It was good to play the other day. It was pretty strange, though, as we’ve played Yorkshire three times now since I’ve been here.

“It’s been strange seeing some familiar faces so often but it has been good.

“After being injured in the first game, it was good to get some rugby in and come off the bench and get involved again despite the result.”

Aucklander Mayhew – who initially came to England with Wasps in 2011 – had been playing back in New Zealand for Waikato when Doncaster chief Clive Griffiths made his move.

He joined Carnegie from Waikato in 2016 and made 43 appearances for them but had a three-month loan at Premiership Harlequins last season. Mayhew also played alongside elder brother Richard at Carnegie, the flanker who, on Saturday, made his first appearance since being injured on the opening day of the campaign.

“It’s been a while since I last faced him,” he said.

“I think when I was at (London) Irish (2013-15) and he was at Falcons I played against him last and they won as well.

“And the last time I played my younger brother (Brumbies prop Nic) we lost as well so it’s not ideal!

“I thought it was actually one of our better performances, though, on Saturday. There was a few calls that could have gone either way which would have made a massive difference in the game – a big swing – and we’ll get back to work now ready for Coventry.”

Meanwhile, although Yorkshire Carnegie are not in action this weekend, their Under-18s team is.

They face Newcastle Falcons at Kingston Park on Saturday (kick-off 5.30pm).

The game follows the Gallagher Premiership clash between Newcastle and Harlequins (3pm) so fans are reminded to allow extra time to arrive before the first game finishes when there is expected to be traffic congestion.

Carnegie player development coach Steve Salvin has named his side for the Under-18s’ first away game of the season.

He has made five changes to the side that drew with Sale Sharks at Keighley last time out.

Two of those changes come in the front-row with Myerscough hooker Madison Hunting (Wharfedale) and Trent College prop Liam Bishop (Doncaster) coming in.

In the second-row, Hymers pupil Angus Haswell starts whilst the last change in the pack sees Queen Ethalburga’s James Malcolmson (Hull Ionians) start at openside flanker.

There is only one change in the backline with QEGS’ Jack Cherry (Sandal) starting on the wing.