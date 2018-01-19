Former Carnegie prop can’t believe his rapid rise

Former Yorkshire Carnegie prop Lewis Boyce revealed he was “totally speechless” hearing he had been picked for England’s squad to prepare for the NatWest 6 Nations opener against Italy.

The Middlesbrough-born forward – still just 21 years old – only moved from Championship club Carnegie into the Premiership with Harlequins last summer.

Paul Hill

He has been an instant success, however, a fact illustrated by his surprise elevation into England head coach Eddie Jones’ plans for the game in Rome on February 4.

Loosehead Boyce is one of eight uncapped players initially named in the 35-man group and he told The Yorkshire Post: “There had been a few rumours going around I’d be in it.

“But I never really listened to them. I was never tipped off or anything like that so when I saw my name on that squad list I was just totally speechless really.

“I was over the moon, obviously, and rang my mum spending about an hour on the phone with her. Obviously, I’m really enjoying Premiership rugby; it was a shock to the system as the rugby is real fast but I’m loving it and there’s so much experience around me.

“Now hopefully I can impress in training with England and it would be a massive honour to actually play but I’m a big believer in what will be will be.”

It was only eight months ago Boyce was playing for Carnegie in the Championship final against London Irish so his progress has certainly been rapid.

That said, he is not the only player to emerge from the club’s revered academy and quickly climb the ladder.

Fellow prop Paul Hill, 22, made his Test debut against Italy two years ago just months after leaving Headingley for Premiership Northampton Saints.

“It’s a massive buzz for me to see my mates like Hilly and Jack Walker – who moved to Bath – doing so well,” he said.

“I almost grew up with those lads in the Academy system at Carnegie.

“I actually scrummaged against Hilly the other week in the Big Game (at Twickenham) which was a weird feeling but a real honour at the same time.

“People like Andy Rock and Jon Pendlebury all played a big part in my development at Carnegie in the academy and then there was some great physios, too, who got me out on the pitch after a serious knee injury.”

At Harlequins, Boyce has come under the tutelage of former England and British Lions loosehead prop Graham Rowntree who, of course, was also forwards coach for both those national sides.

“As a front-rower, you can’t have a better person to teach you,” said Boyce, who won the World Under-20s Championship with England in 2016.

“There’s so much I’m learning from him and with Adam Jones being down at Quins, too, I couldn’t have it any better.

“The whole coaching staff have brought me on heaps and bounds and it’s been a great move.”

Injuries and suspensions – including to star players Billy Vunipola, Elliot Daly and Nathan Hughes – have forced Jones to bring in a host of new faces.

Saracens wing Nathan Earle, Northampton centre Harry Mallinder and Harlequins full-back Marcus Smith are the rookie backs included. Exeter prop Alec Hepburn, Newcastle flanker Gary Graham, Bath back-row Zach Mercer, Bath hooker Tom Dunn and Boyce are the new forwards.

The training squad will travel to Portugal on Sunday to begin a week-long camp as build up to Rome.

England have also listed 13 players who would have been selected but for injury or suspension and four are loosehead props, including Boyce’s banned Harlequins colleague Joe Marler, the British Lion. But Boyce said: “He’s been great with me and said if I need any help – whether on scrummaging or just any questions in general – just to ask him.”

Jones admitted: “We’ve had a number of injuries which will test the depth and quality of English rugby, but that is a great challenge to have and we are so excited ahead of this tournament.

“Lewis Boyce is a good young, strong prop and he has his opportunity because of injuries to Ellis Genge, Matt Mullan and so he has a chance.

“He is a good chop tackler, a tough boy and player of the future.”

England training squad: Brown (Harlequins), Earle (Saracens), Mallinder (Northampton), May (Leicester), Solomona (Sale), Watson (Bath), Care (Harlequins), Farrell (Saracens), Ford (Leicester), Joseph (Bath Rugby), Lozowski (Saracens), Nowell (Exeter), Slade (Exeter), Te’o (Worcester), Smith (Harlequins), Youngs (Leicester). Graham (Newcastle Falcons), Isiekwe (Saracens), Itoje (Saracens), Kruis (Saracens), Lawes (Northampton), Launchbury (Wasps), Mercer (Bath), Robshaw (Harlequins), Simmonds (Exeter), Underhill (Bath), Boyce (Harlequins), Cole (Leicester), Dunn (Bath), George (Saracens), Hartley (Northampton), Hepburn (Exeter), Sinckler (Harlequins), Vunipola (Saracens), Williams (Exeter).