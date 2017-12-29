Hartpury College v Rotherham Titans: New coach Rouse keeps it simple for desperate Titans

ROTHERHAM Titans hooker Luke Cole says new head coach Nic Rouse has not altered “a massive amount” as the relegation-troubled club look to see out 2017 by picking up an elusive first Championship win of the season.

The Titans forwards coach takes charge for the first time after Andy Key was sacked following last Saturday’s derby defeat to Doncaster Knights - a 12th successive loss.

Bottom-placed Rotherham head to nearest rivals Hartpury College this afternoon in desperate need of a victory to give them hope in their difficult fight against the drop.

Ex-Yorkshire Carnegie player Cole said: “It came as a little bit of a surprise (Key’s departure) as we found him enthusiastic, dedicated to the cause and he was someone the boys really liked.

“He knew what he was talking about, we were all behind what he stood for and you do feel for the bloke but sport is pretty brutal at times.

“Nic’s not changed a massive amount this week and we’ll stick to similar processes.

“It is a massive game but we know what we need is an 80 minute performance.

“We’ve been really good in patches but we might clock off for 30 seconds and, at this level, teams capitalise.

“That can’t happen at Hartpury if we are to get this first win.”