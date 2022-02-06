Leeds Tykes’ survival hopes hit by Plymouth defeat

On the scoresheet: Leeds Tykes' Harry Jukes was among the scorers int he dfeat against Plymouth. Picture: Tony Johnson

In a closely-fought match Leeds led for long periods, but the loss sees them drop to second bottom, with both Plymouth and Darlington Mowden Park winning and climbing above the Yorkshire side.

Left winger Harry Jukes put Leeds ahead early on. Leeds had knocked on and both sides battled hard for the ball. After the referee had played advantage, it was Leeds who escaped, with Venables feeding Jukes to race down the wing. However, Plymouth matched his try shortly after to make it 5-5.

Full-back Charlie Venables added a penalty to edge the Tykes back in front at 8-5, but a converted try gave the hosts a 12-8 lead at half time.

Wing forward Rahat Choudhury powered through for Leeds’ second try shortly after half time which gave them a narrow 13-12 lead, but Plymouth stepped up a gear with two tries, a conversion and penalty putting them in the driving seat at 29-13.

Jukes added a late try out wide, but it was no more than a consolation.

Rampant Hull RUFC ran in eight tries on their way to a 50-22 victory over Bournville as they maintained their lead in National Two (North).

They were 17-12 ahead at half time with hooker Ali Thomson, centre Stephen McColl and scrum-half Harvey Harding all scoring tries.

But the first half was marred by an elbow injury to Laurence Cowen which rules him out for the rest of the match, maybe more.

After play resumed prop Tipiloma Kivalu barged his way over, and other tries came from left winger Keane Naylor (2), full-back Reece Dean and prop Charlie Beech.

Bournville had the last word with a try in the final few seconds to secure a deserved bonus point after a good battle.

Rotherham Titans maintained their hopes of the title win with a 48-33 win at rivals Stourbridge, which leaves them 12 points behind Hull but with two games in hand.

Full-back Matthew Minogue was in great form, kicking all the conversions and a couple of penalties to help the South Yorkshire side make the most of their form.

First half tries came from left winger James Cooke, flanker Zak Pooley and No 8 Callum Bustin.

After the break Minogue also converted tries from second row Kieran Curran, second row Matt Smith and right winger Connor Field.

Hull Ionians came away from Dore Moor with a 16-13 victory over Sheffield Tigers.

Full-back Jack Townend and prop Ben Bell scored their tries, while outside centre Lewis Minikin kicked two penalties.

Lewis Workman’s first half try was the only score for Huddersfield at a muddy Lockwood Park, where they lost out 19-5 to Tynedale.

Elsewhere, Harrogate were shut out at Luctonians, who won 75-0.

After losing their 16-match unbeaten run last week, Otley returned to winning ways in the North Premier league, beating hosts Alnwick 22-7 to remain top of the table.

The only other Yorkshire side in action on a day of rearranged fixtures was Sandal, who lost out 32-14 at Kirby Lonsdale.

Driffield ran in eight tries on their way to a 54-24 win at Durham City in North One East, a win which puts them top of the table.

Ilkley are level on 66 points but have a game in hand. They lost the lead following a 32-20 loss to hosts Scarborough.