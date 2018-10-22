Weekend Review - Rotherham Titans march on as Otley repel fightback from Sheffield Tigers

Have your say

Rotherham Titans clinched their fifth National One victory with a 45-15 win at Esher on Saturday.

Fly-half Joe Barker got Rotherham off to a fast start with a try in the fifth minute before Henry Roberts crashed over in the 16th to double Titans’ advantage.

Scrum-half Alex Dolly added a third try for Rotherham in the 32nd minute to leave the score 26-3 going in to the break.

No 8 Sebastian Nagle-Taylor added a fourth shortly after half-time before Connor Dever added another in the 55th minute.

Esher hit back with two tries in quick succession with 10 minutes left, but Henry Roberts added his second try of the day in the 75th minute to seal the victory.

Otley secured a 31-17 win at Sheffield Tigers in National Two North.

Flanker Adam Malthouse gave Otley the lead when he crashed over in the fifth minute but Tigers were quick to fight back with full-back Peter Swatkins scoring three minutes later. Malthouse added his second of the day in the 12th minute with Ben Smith converting for a second time.

Otley were awarded a penalty try in the 19th minute to leave the score 21-5.

Tigers winger Greg Mellor crossed before stand-off Joe Duffy added another try in the 37th minute to make it 21-17.

Right winger Nazir Karim and replacement Joe Rowntree both scored again for Otley as they went on to seal all five points.

Huddersfield produced an excellent display, winning 43-14 at Peterborough Lions.

Winger Arthur Wilkinson scored two tries, the first coming in the 13th minute.

Further tries from Elliot Knight, Harry Whitfield, James Davies and Adam Blades ensured that Huddersfield went on to secure a try bonus-point and the convincing victory.

A late penalty from centre Lewis Minikin saw Hull Ionians win 25-24 against Chester.

After the visitors had kicked a penalty on 15 minutes, Ionians hit back with scrum-half Adam Thomas scoring a try after 22. Second-row Stuart Newman also touched down, and shortly after the break winger Toni Kuku put his name on the scoresheet to make it 15-3.

Chester hit back after the hour mark with two converted tries to edge their way into a 17-15 lead.

Kuku’s second try was converted by Lewis Minikin as Ionians retook the lead, only for it to swing back in Chester’s favour with a try in the final two minutes.

However, Minikin’s late penalty gave the Yorkshire side the win.

Wharfedale ran out 35-25 winners in their home game with Macclesfield with tries coming from scrum-half Sam Gaudie, second-row George Hedgley, winger Ollie Cicognini, centre Harry Bullough, No 8 Josh Burridge and replacement Philip Woodhead.

Harrogate had to settle for four points from their match at Kendal, having scored three tries in a 25-3 win in the North Premier league.

Hull extended their lead with seven tries in a 41-5 victory at strugglers Vale of Lune.

Sandal also enjoyed a good away win, taking five points from a 46-29 victory at Wilmslow, while Ilkley were beaten 32-8 at home by Alnwick.

Scarborough pulled level on points with leaders York as they beat them 50-43 in a 15-try extravaganza in North One East.

The win leaves the two sides tied on 27 points, while Bridlington are two points behind and drop to third after being beaten 46-5 by Morpeth.

West Leeds were 34-31 winners at Cleckheaton with winger Jack Marshall scoring two tries. Others came from centre Sam Neave, winger Dave Gregory and second-row George Carpenter.

Old Crossleyans were beaten 31-10 at Moortown and lost the lead in Yorkshire One, with Middlesbrough’s 38-10 victory at Selby putting them on top of the table.