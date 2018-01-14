Nic Rouse off the mark as Rotherham Titans win

ROTHERHAM TITANS picked up only their second win of the season – and a first for new head coach Nic Rouse – as they beat Richmond 31-10 in the British & Irish Cup at Clifton Lane.

Jamie Cooke and Drew Cheshire crossed along with a penalty try and 16 points from the boot of Lee Millar.

Yorkshire Carnegie lost 29-19 at London Scottish, their six-game winning run coming to an end. Mike Myerscough, Josh Bainbridge and Andy Forsyth scored tries, with Alex Davies adding two conversions.

However, they can still qualify for the quarter-finals as one of the best runners-up, depending on their result at home to Jersey on Saturday.