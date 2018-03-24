Titans desperate for win to avoid relegation

Rotherham Titans will have their relegation from the Greene King IPA Championship confirmed today if they fail to win at Jersey.

The South Yorkshire strugglers face a tough test when they travel to the Channel Islands to take on top four side Jersey Reds.

Anything other than a win for the Titans will confirm relegation from the Championship and a place outside the top two divisions for the first time in 22 years.

Going into the game Titans have made just one change to the starting XV which lost to Bristol last time out, Jamie Cooke comes in for the injured Rory Jennings who has fractured his hand.

Titans Nic Rouse said: “This week will be another tough test against Jersey; they are going really well at the moment and they’ll be full of confidence.

“They have a very big, physical pack and they’ve got some good backs too and if they get the ascendancy from the pack the backs are capable of playing some good rugby.

“So we know it’s going to be a big test for our forward pack,” he added.

Doncaster may have lost captain Michael Hills for the season with a knee problem but the Knights have received better news on other injuries.

They face Bedford Blues at Goldington Road today and will do so aided by the return of several previously sidelined players.

All-time leading points scorer Dougie Flockhart returns from a torn bicep on the right wing in place of Curtis Wilson with Tyson Lewis and Cameron Cowell completing the back three.

In midfield, Will Owen makes his first appearance of 2018 to partner Lesley Klim who gets the nod over Andy Bulumakau with Mat Clark sidelined through sickness, while Colin Quigley returns from injury to partner David Nelson and Jack Bergmanas in the front row.