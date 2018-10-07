Weekend Review – Alex Dolly helps Rotherham Titans win as Huddersfield tame Sheffield Tigers

ROTHERHAM TITANS ran in six tries on their way to a 38-5 victory at strugglers Loughborough Students in National One.

Securing their third win of the season, the Titans took a while to get into their stride, but once they had scored their opening try on 17 minutes there was no stopping them.

Centre Ellis Abrahams touched down first and full-back Alex Dolly converted, and scrum-half Connor Dever raced over for the second try on 28 minutes.

Just before half-time centre Harry Dunne scored and Dolly added the extras, and winger Connor Field powered over on 44 minutes as Rotherham took a 24-0 lead and secured their try-bonus point.

Loughborough opened their account with a try on 56 minutes, but there was no stopping the Titans and Dolly converted his own try on 64 minutes before doing the same for replacement Callum Irvine’s 70th minute try.

Huddersfield emerged 34-10 winners over hosts and Yorkshire rivals Sheffield Tigers after a hard-fought derby in National Two North.

It was the Dore Moor side who drew first blood with winger Greg Mellor scoring in the third minute.

But Huddersfield hit back three minutes later, prop Harry Whitfield touching down and centre Will Milner converting before adding a penalty ten minutes later to edge ahead.

Tigers’ full-back Pete Swatkins raced over on 34 minutes to tie the match, but it was their final score as Huddersfield powered on.

Centre Lewis Workman and second row Matthew Dunn both had tries converted by Milner as they went 24-10 ahead, and they sealed the bonus point win with stand-off Mark Pease and winger Elliot Knight adding further tries in the final 20 minutes.

Wharfedale ran out 39-22 winners after an entertaining match against Preston Grasshoppers.

Two tries from winger Rian Hamilton, plus both conversions and two penalties from stand-off Jack Blakeney-Edwards, helped Wharfedale into a close 20-17 lead at half-time. Wing forward Ken Houghton edged them further in front with a 50th-minute try.

But the Lancashire club pulled one back six minutes later to ensure a tense final 20 minutes with the scoreline at 25-22.

But it was the Yorkshire outfit who sealed the win with Hamilton completing his hat-trick, and centre Rhys Lovegrove added a fifth try for the Greens.

Hull Ionians secured a 34-21 win over Stourbridge. Leading 19-14 at half-time thanks to tries from No 8 Mark Wigham, full-back Sam Wilson and hooker Ben Stephenson, Ionians went on to win with second-half tries from second row Stuart Newman and another from Wilson.

Centre Lewis Minikin kicked three conversions and a penalty for the victors.

Despite leaping into a 15-0 lead after 20 minutes, Otley went down 31-22 in their match at Macclesfield.

Centre Jack Mackie, No 8 Adam Malthouse and prop George Burkinshaw touched down early on for the Yorkshire side, and full-back Ben Magee added another to put them 22-7 ahead.

But the Cheshire outfit ran in four further tries to take the points.

In the North Division Premier Sandal went down 42-19 away at Wirral.

In the day’s only Yorkshire League action, Selby won a tense clash with Hullensians 17-14.

Driffield eased to a 73-7 victory over a Hull Ionians XV in the preliminary round of the Yorkshire Cup, while Morley also made their way into the first round proper with a 34-5 win over a Huddersfield XV.

Bradford and Bingley ensured their place in the next round with a 48-25 win at West Leeds.

Heath reached round two of the Yorkshire Shield with a 35-14 win over Pontefract, while Ripon were easy 52-5 winners at West Park Leeds in the Yorkshire Silver Trophy. Castleford also secured a good away win beating hosts Hornsea 82-5 in the Yorkshire Vase, and Marist were 22-7 winners at York RI.