Weekend Review: Rotherham Titans well-beaten as disappointing start continues

Rotherham Titans’ disappointing start to the season continued as they were well beaten 42-19 by hosts Darlington Mowden Park in National One.

The North East outfit raced into a 14-0 lead at half time and then added another converted try just after the half.

Two second-half tries from replacement Daniel Richardson and another from No 8 Sebastien Nagle-Taylor salvaged some pride for the Titans.

Otley needed a late try to edge a 18-11 win over Yorkshire rivals Huddersfield in National Two (North).

Winger Steve Nolson touched down and stand-off Ben Smith kicked two penalties as the hosts went 11-0 ahead. Huddersfield hit back with stand-off Will Milner kicking a penalty either side of the break, while second row Lewis Bradley touched down just after half time.

All level at 11-11, the match remained all square until winger Paul Petchey raced in and Smith added the conversion.

Wharfedale took maximum points to stay top of the table with a 26-19 win over Sedgley Park.

The Manchester side went into the break on top, but Dale fought back with tries from Rian Hamilton and Rhys Lovegrove.

Wharfedale piled on the pressure and were awarded a penalty try two minutes from time to take a 26-19 victory. Hull Ionians ran out emphatic 50-20 winners at Tynedale, scoring seven tries on the way to a bonus point win.

Steve Slingsby, James Tickney and Lewis Minikin gave them a commanding 24-10 lead before Tynedale mounted a comeback to within four points.

But Ionians took themselves to third in the table with four more tries after the break from Alex Torkington, Ben Stephenson, Joe Makin and another from Minikin.

Sheffield Tigers got their season on track with a 24-11 win against Stourbridge. Tigers took an early 14-3 lead with centre Tom Hart and full-back Peter Swatkins touching down, and prop Ed Simmons added another with 10 minutes left.

Hull beat Wirral 13-3 in a low scoring North Premier game which was blighted by poor conditions.

The Yorkshire side started quickly with winger Stephen Hihetah crashing over after three minutes, beating five men with an excellent 60-yard run. Hull then doubled their lead with a 40th minute try following a scrum from five yards out.

The second half was a scrappy affair which saw a late exchange of penalties.

Harrogate narrowly lost out 16-14 at home against Billingham, despite tries from scrum-half Daniel Matthews and replacement Matthew Lansdall. Elsewhere, Sandal took five points from a 23-16 win over Ilkley.

Pocklington are top of the early North One East table after a 36-24 win over rivals Driffield.

They ran in five tries on their way to victory, and are the only team on maximum points so far.

Morley came away from West Leeds with a close 18-12 win, while Cleckheaton were 25-17 winners against Bradford & Bingley.

Bridlington edged to a 22-18 victory over rivals Scarborough, while Huddersfield YMCA were 36-32 winners over Malton and Norton and York won 44-18 over Consett.