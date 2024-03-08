Sheffield Hatters' Georgia Gayle

Sheffield Hatters are attempting to break the attendance record at a WBBL (Women’s British Basketball League) game when they face Essex Rebels this Sunday.

On Mothers’ Day the team will celebrate International Women’s Day by honouring the journey of Sheffield Hatters and those that brought success to this pioneering club.

Alongside their record attempt the team are running an already fully booked workshop called the “Her World Her Rules” to get young girls into playing Basketball which will be run by WBBL players.

On the events of this Sunday, Hatters’ Great Britain international Georgia Gayle said: “This session is a great way to get girls playing basketball. The best thing about it is that it is all free thanks to FIBA and Basketball England’s Her World Her Rules Game.”

“We’ve planned a full afternoon of basketball, from a workshop discussing what it takes to be part of a team and the benefits of sport on your body and mind. Then we head into an on-court workout with the pro’s, a quiz and then the Mother’s Day special basketball game.”

The workshop will allow the Hatters to continue their work in developing the women’s game especially for young girls for which they have been at the fore front of since the club's foundation in 1961.

The team have been pioneers of the women’s game since they became the first women’s basketball team in the UK more than sixty years ago and have used the years since to develop one of the most successful women’s basketball teams from open age to the junior ranks.

As the most successful basketball team in the nation with 65 national titles to date the team will be looking to break the attendance record for a WBBL game this Sunday as they host the current record holders Essex Rebels on Mother’s Day.

The record attendance currently stands at 1,505 which was set March last year as the Essex Rebels faced Leicester Riders to celebrate International Women’s Day.

However, with numerous offers such as mothers and children getting free entry and £2 entry with the discount code ‘record’ for anyone else, the club hope that they will break the record on a special day for women’s sport in the city.

