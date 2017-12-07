Sheffield United unveils proposals for major new stand at historic sporting stadium

IT has a sporting history dating back to 1855 and is said to be the oldest major stadium in the world still hosting professional football.

Now Sheffield United’s Bramall Lane ground is set for a major makeover, if planners give consent to ambitious plans which make the ground ready for Premier League matches.

Another view of the planned stand

With United riding high in the Championship, the club has lodged detailed plans with Sheffield City Council for the ground’s South Stand.

Proposals seek to add more than 5,400 seats, new executive boxes and a media centre. The Cherry Street car park area - which has 310 spaces - will be replaced by spaces spread between ground and basement level car parks.

The club - known as the Blades - has previously secured an extended outline planning consent for the stand. The club, which uses the stadium for many non-footballing events, is seeking approval for a new second tier with an additional 5,400 seats with an associated concourse and food/drink kiosks. In addition to this, 250 car parking spaces over two levels, improved facilities for the disabled, new executive facilities, a multi-purpose function room, an exhibition space and a new ticket office are all proposed.

United Chief Operating Officer Andrew Birks said: “This is about the Club planning for the future, seeking an extension of the current planning permissions based on an exciting and extended scheme.

“This is very much about looking ahead following our promotion to the Championship and potentially a place in the highest tier of the English game. We have a rich historical background in the city and within football. Our stadium of the future will reflect this relationship and be capable of contributing to the long-term future of the Blades.”

Architects for the scheme are Sheffield City Region-based Whittam Cox Architects. Chief Executive Ashley Turner, said: “Bramall Lane is a significant landmark within the city. We are presenting proposals where high quality and strong development plans are paramount.

“We have taken into consideration influences from the local housing and industrial heritage which have been integrated into an exciting design for the South Stand with a number of stand-out features.”

The Club and the architects have consulted closely with officers from the local authority in developing the proposals, acknowledging best practice for landscaping, car parking, movement of supporters at league games, prestigious FA games and events.

Residents in the area of the stadium are being notified of a display of the plans at a small exhibition in the Legends of the Lane and other areas at Bramall Lane, from December 8. Also, the plans will be showcased on the Club’s website.

Plans are anticipated to be submitted to Sheffield City Council December 2017/ January 2018 and at this early stage an anticipated decision is expected in early Spring 2018.