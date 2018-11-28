Ronnie O’Sullivan has eyes on record break at York

Have your say

Ronnie O’Sullivan stands on the brink of registering his 1,000th competitive century.

Defending champion O’Sullivan heads into his first round match against Luke Simmonds today just 22 short of the momentous milestone.

Breaking numbers:

978 – Career centuries.

775 – Centuries made by retired Stephen Hendry.

33 – Ranking titles won by ‘The Rocket’.

5 – World titles in 2001, 2004, 2008, 2012 and 2013.

6 – UK Championship titles, the first of which came in 1993.

15 – Maximum breaks of 147.

320 – Seconds to make fastest maximum v Mick Price (1997 World Championship).

100 – Career finals (won 66 of them).