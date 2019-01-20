Trump is Master with ‘home’ victory

JUDD TRUMP beat Ronnie O’Sullivan 10-4 at Alexandra Palace to win the Dafabet Masters and claim his second triumph in a ‘triple crown’ event, adding to his 2011 UK Championship win.

The 29-year-old said: “It’s incredible.

“I’ve obviously waited a long time for this. It’s been seven or eight years since I won my last big one, the UK, and obviously at times you are wondering whether you are going to win a big tournament again.

“So to come here, and this is close to home now, only 20 minutes away, it’s like my local tournament. It’s a dream come true.”

Trump laid the foundations for his victory with a successful afternoon session against a player who has won the event seven times, establishing a 7-1 lead.

O’Sullivan needed a fast start in the final session and he got one.

He pulled one frame back in a scrappy opening before a fluked red at the start of the 10th frame let Trump in and he made no mistake with a break of 88.

Trump was in the balls again and looked set to open up a 9-2 lead before he missed a long red with the rest, and O’Sullivan stepped up with a brilliant clearance of 114 to keep his hopes alive by reducing the arrears to 8-3.

Trump responded by going 9-3 up via a break of 68, leaving O’Sullivan needing to win seven frames in a row.

O’Sullivan subsequently registered another century break, posting 109 as he brought the gap down to five frames once again.

However, it was to be Trump’s night and despite missing a relatively straightforward pink he was let back in after O’Sullivan left a pink over the pocket.

The Bristol left-hander then stepped up to put the match beyond doubt and claim his first Masters title.