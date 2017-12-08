UK finals tickets set for release as demand rockets

Tickets for Sunday’s Betway UK Championship final in York are like gold dust – and tickets for next year’s event at the Barbican will go on sale on Monday.

Fans snapped up seats for this year’s climax at the Barbican as soon as they went on sale, as demand to watch the final of snooker’s second biggest tournament – after the World Championship – exceeded supply.

Tickets sales for this year’s Triple Crown tournament – which finishes on Sunday after 12 days, featurnng 12 players – broke all records this time with many sessions selling out well in advance. So fans are being urged to book quickly for next year to make sure of their seats.

The 2018 event will run from Tuesday November 27 to Sunday December 9 (no play on Friday November 30), once again at the York Barbican, the home of the event since 2011.

The box office opens at 10am Monday and ticket prices start at just £7. Once again all 128 players will compete in the opening round over the first three days.

Tickets have also gone on sale this week for the qualifying rounds of snooker’s Betfred World Championship in Sheffield.

The English Institute Of Sport Sheffield will stage the qualifying event for the sport’s biggest tournament from April 11 to 18, 2018. All players ranked outside the world’s top 16 will be in action, battling for coveted places in the final stages at the Crucible.

There will be 128 players at the qualifiers, each needing to win three matches to make it to the final stages, which run from April 21 to May 7.

The English Institute Of Sport will host the qualifying event for the first time in five years, having done so from 2009 to 2013.

In recent years, many of snooker’s most famous star have competed in the qualifiers, including Jimmy White, Mark Williams, Ken Doherty, Stephen Maguire, Luca Brecel, Ding Junhui and women’s World Champions Reanne Evans and Ng On Yee.

Tickets cost £10 per day and give fans the chance to watch a wide range of players on multiple tables. An opening special offer means you can buy three days for £20.

To book tickets for York and Sheffield visit www.worldsnooker.com/tickets