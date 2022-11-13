Ben Stokes the hero comes to the rescue of England's sporting weekend - The Yorkshire Post says

Where Sarah Hunter's Red Roses and Sam Tomkins' league men fell short on Saturday, Stokes picked up the bat, literally, to steer England’s cricketers to a global title in the final of the ICC Men’s World Twenty20.

Why would anyone expect anything less of English cricket’s talisman, who produced match-winning heroics in an Ashes Test at Headingley and a 50-over world final at Lord’s three years ago.

He is England’s man for the big occasion.

Ben Stokes of England celebrates the win during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup final match between Pakistan and England at Melbourne Cricket Ground. (Picture: Isuru Sameera/Gallo Images/Getty Images)

Not that rugby union’s Red Roses lacked for heroines. Down to 14 players for much of the Rugby World Cup final in Auckland on Saturday, they were beaten at the last by New Zealand in a pulsating, record-breaking occasion for women’s rugby union.

England’s men’s rugby league players were the big let down, stunned by Samoa. How Shaun Wane could have done with a Ben Stokes.