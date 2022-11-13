News you can trust since 1754
Ben Stokes the hero comes to the rescue of England's sporting weekend - The Yorkshire Post says

When England's sporting weekend needing saving, step forward Ben Stokes.

By Nick Westby
36 minutes ago

Where Sarah Hunter's Red Roses and Sam Tomkins' league men fell short on Saturday, Stokes picked up the bat, literally, to steer England’s cricketers to a global title in the final of the ICC Men’s World Twenty20.

Why would anyone expect anything less of English cricket’s talisman, who produced match-winning heroics in an Ashes Test at Headingley and a 50-over world final at Lord’s three years ago.

He is England’s man for the big occasion.

Ben Stokes of England celebrates the win during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup final match between Pakistan and England at Melbourne Cricket Ground. (Picture: Isuru Sameera/Gallo Images/Getty Images)

Not that rugby union’s Red Roses lacked for heroines. Down to 14 players for much of the Rugby World Cup final in Auckland on Saturday, they were beaten at the last by New Zealand in a pulsating, record-breaking occasion for women’s rugby union.

England’s men’s rugby league players were the big let down, stunned by Samoa. How Shaun Wane could have done with a Ben Stokes.

England's Ben Stokes (L) and teammate Liam Livingstone celebrate after victory in the ICC men's Twenty20 World Cup 2022 final (Picture: WILLIAM WEST/AFP via Getty Images)
