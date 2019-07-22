Darren Gough - Sorry Jonny Bairstow and Jason Roy, no place for you in my Team of the World Cup The World Cup is over, England are world champions, but how many make my team of the tournament? Have a look and see what you think... 1. No 1 David Warner would open. After everything he has been through, he scored 638 runs. PA pa Buy a Photo 2. No 2 I find it hard to leave out Jason Roy and Jason Bairstow, but I have to purely because Rohit Sharma got 648 runs at 81. PA pa Buy a Photo 3. No 3 Kane Williamson is in at three and would have to captain the side. He has been fantastic. PA pa Buy a Photo 4. No 4 Joe Root is at four for his runs and catches. He was the heartbeat of our side. When everybody else around him dashes, you need a player like him. PA pa Buy a Photo View more Page 1 of 3