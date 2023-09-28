To have Darren Moore back in the Championship will only increase the pressure on Xisco Munoz.

With tennis balls thrown onto the pitch during the last Hillsborough game, and a black balloon protest planned for Friday's Championship visit of Sunderland, under different circumstances the Spaniard might be able to hide as the flak flies at chairman/owner Dejphon Chansiri.

Second-guessing Chansiri is far from easy but it feels like Munoz is doomed to collateral damage in this battle. There was no escaping the fans' dissatisfaction with him and a style of play intended to be easy on the eye at Swansea City last weekend.

Moore, pictured, is already only a point behind Munoz this season after engineering a second-half turn-around for his new Huddersfield Town team at Coventry City on Monday night by pushing his previously-timid team further up the field. Munoz had an eight-game headstart.

Darren Moore made a drawing return to life on the touchline with Huddersfield on Monday (Picture: Nigel French/PA)

Huddersfield are at Hillsborough in less than a fortnight, the last game before a sacking - sorry, international break. It did not have to be this way. At times it was far from sweetness and light for Moore at S6 either.

In many people's eyes, being the man who took the Owls into the Championship was a bit of a free pass. He just happened to be in the dugout when the music stopped after Garry Monk, Tony Pulis, Neil Thompson and even Jamie Smith, minding the shop as Moore recovered from a serious bout Covid-19, had their turns.

The successes and failures of two subsequent League One seasons were on Moore, though. At times his football did not go down well, with too many laboured performances and a play-off semi-final defeat to Sunderland in 2022. Had this year's semi-final ended the way we all expected midway through, you feared he would have been sacked then. As it was, they overturned a 4-0 deficit to beat Peterborough United and defeated Barnsley five seconds before the end of the final, only for Moore to walk out over a disagreement with Chansiri.

Losing a quality manager was bad enough, but losing stability was huge.

Xisco Munoz is yet to register a Championship win as Sheffield Wednesday manager (Picture: Steve Ellis)

Hull City are a prime example of the benefits in the Championship, whilst a Doncaster Rovers team many had high hopes for in League Two after a change of manager and squad overhaul have only just got up and running after winning none of their first seven matches.

The Owls squad Moore won promotion with needed work, an injection of energy and vitality, but not ripping up and starting again. In clashing skulls with his manager and appointing a replacement a long way from being a continuity candidate, Chansiri forced that.

At least now Moore is in a job rather than a television studio he can probably dodge dragging up the circumstances of his departure again but the damage is being seen on a weekly basis.

Chansiri is well-meaning but has sabotaged his own club. No amount of balloons will make him leave, only what he considers a decent return on his huge investment.