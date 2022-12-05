Not a bad 24 hours to be a fan of English sport, with the men’s footballers advancing at the World Cup and our male cricketers winning a thrilling Test match in Pakistan.

Gareth Southgate’s Three Lions overcame a cagey opening 35 minutes to swat Senegal aside in their round-of-16 game on Sunday night and then by lunchtime on Monday, Ben Stokes’s cricketers had bowled Pakistan into submission in the first of a three-match Test series. A common theme between the two? Trust your players.

England’s footballers could have resorted to cautious tactics of old, but once Jude Bellingham strode free and released Jordan Henderson there was only one winner.

Stokes could have settled for a draw on such a flat, batter-friendly track in Rawalpindi, but said to hell with that, declared early to force a result, and won.

England's Ollie Robinson (2R) celebrates teammate after taking the wicket of Pakistan's Salman Ali Agha (not pictured) during the fifth and final day of the first cricket Test match between Pakistan and England at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium (Picture: AAMIR QURESHI/AFP via Getty Images)

Sporting fortune favours the brave.